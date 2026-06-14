Seahawks Get Two Free Agent Names to Replace Eagles’ Riq Woolen

The Seattle Seahawks lost several players who were key to their Super Bowl LX championship. Nonetheless, general manager John Schneider had to make challenging decisions this offseason in deciding who to pay and who to let walk.

One of the players whom Schneider decided to let walk this offseason was Riq Woolen. The cornerback signed a one-year, $12 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

As a result, FanSided’s Wynston Wilcox believes that Seattle should look at the free-agent market and consider two veterans who can help the team replace Woolen: Marshon Lattimore and Trevon Diggs.

“The Rams were pretty content with their offense, hence why the bulk of their moves this offseason were to bolster their defense,” Wilcox wrote in a June 14 article. “The Seahawks have to take a page out of that book for a couple of reasons.

“For one, the Seahawks lost a lot from last year’s defense in Coby Bryant, Riq Woolen and Boye Mafe. The Seahawks didn’t spend crazy this offseason, but with Marshon Lattimore and Trevon Diggs out there, it might not be a bad idea to turn to them to improve their cornerback room.”

As long as it makes sense for them, the Seahawks aren’t afraid to go the veteran free-agent route, as it worked out for them last year with DeMarcus Lawrence and this offseason with Dante Fowler Jr.

Marshon Lattimore, Trevon Diggs Bring Injury Concerns

Nonetheless, Wilcox notes that both players have injury concerns, as staying on the field is a major problem. However, if Diggs and Lattimore are CB3 or CB4, that would be ideal depth for Seattle, which will look to have another deep playoff run.

“It might be overkill to get both, but each player has had a bad run with injuries so you’re essentially getting built-in insurance,” Wilcox added in his article. “Devon Witherspoon should be the top cornerback with Josh Jobe as CB2. Lattimore or Diggs have been solid corners at one point in their respective careers so getting one of them to be opposite of Witherspoon could benefit this defense.”

What Would the Two Veteran CBs Bring to Seahawks?

Last season, Diggs played 457 defensive snaps, leading to a 59.8 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, he allowed a 157.2 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks and surrendered 16 receptions in coverage. Diggs also contributed 25 solo tackles in run support and open-field situations.

As for Lattimore, the veteran played 521 defensive snaps for the Washington Commanders, leading to a 53.2 overall PFF defensive grade.

He recorded one interception on the season, broke up five passes in coverage, and allowed an 87.7 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks. Lattimore surrendered 18 receptions in coverage and contributed 22 solo tackles in run support and open-field situations.

It will be interesting to see whether the Seahawks decide to pursue a veteran cornerback to add more depth at the position. Seattle did draft Julian Neal in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but he’s a rookie, and the team might not want to put too much on him if they feel he isn’t ready for that responsibility.