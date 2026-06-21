Seahawks Ex-Undrafted RB Has Rising Stock After OTAs

One of the biggest position groups to watch during the Seattle Seahawks offseason was running back. The backfield will be a spot to keep an eye on again during Seahawks training camp. Heading into camp, though, third-year running back George Holani appears to be on the rise.

On Sunday, Fansided’s 12th Man Rising’s Ernesto Cova included Holani on a list of three Seahawks winners from the team’s offseason workouts.

“Holani has made big strides and is a strong candidate to handle a 1B role next to Jadarian Price. Charbonnet will most likely miss the first stretch of the season, and the Seahawks won’t rush him back to action if Holani is efficient,” wrote Cova.

“He turned some heads in the spring and showed that he can be trusted with a bigger workload as a sturdy and physical blocker. He should take the field early and often in goal-line and passing down situations.”

Holani signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2024. In two seasons, he has only rushed for 83 yards.

But Holani saw his playing time increase a little when Zach Charbonnet suffered his injury during the playoffs. With Charbonnet expected to miss the beginning of the regular season, Holani will have an opportunity to continue serving as a top option in the Seahawks backfield this summer.