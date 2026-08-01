Seahawks RB Vying for Bigger Role at NFL Training Camp

For much of the spring, pundits speculated whether George Holani could be part of the solution for the Seattle Seahawks to replace Kenneth Walker III this season. Now in training camp, Holani is out proving that to be the case.

On Friday, Fansided’s 12th Man Rising’s Ernesto Cova called Holani “a camp surprise that feels earned rather than forced.”

“On paper, Seahawks running backs would compete for the RB2 spot behind Price,” Cova wrote. “That might still be the case, but if Holani wins that competition as expected, he’ll be much more than a situational guy out of their backfield…

“The Seahawks will give Jadarian Price as many touches as he can handle, but he’s a rookie first and foremost. He had some ball-security issues at Notre Dame, and as Jeremiyah Love’s sidekick, he’s not used to the type of workload that usually comes with being a primary ball-carrier.

“That should leave the door wide open for Holani to make a name for himself earlier in the season.”

To open the regular season, the Seahawks will be without both of their top two running backs from their 2025 Super Bowl campaign. Walker signed in free agency with the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, Zach Charbonnet will still be recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in January.

So, even with Jadarian Price has a quick start to his career, Holani could play a significant role for Seattle.