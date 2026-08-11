Seahawks’ Hard Knocks Episode 2 Has a Victor Wembanyama Connection

The Seattle Seahawks’ “Hard Knocks” Episode 2 will venture outside the NFL for one of its more unexpected storylines.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter teased Tuesday that Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald and San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson will appear together in the August 11 episode, sharing leadership ideas and discussing Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama.

When does Hard Knocks come out? The next episode airs at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max on August 11.

The crossover did not materialize solely for television. Johnson and members of his Spurs staff actually spent time inside Seahawks training camp on August 3, observing practice, sitting in on meetings and comparing notes with Seattle’s coaches.

What HBO captured from those conversations could provide one of the more revealing looks yet at how Macdonald thinks about leadership after taking Seattle to the top of the NFL.

Mike Macdonald, Mitch Johnson Found Common Ground at Seahawks Camp

Johnson’s visit attracted attention around Seahawks camp well before Schefter revealed it would make “Hard Knocks.”

Seattle’s official website reported that the two coaching staffs used the visit to compare how they operate their respective programs. Johnson’s group was around the facility for meetings, conversations with players and a full day of training camp.

Macdonald saw more overlap between coaching professional football and basketball than the sports themselves might suggest.

“There’s a lot of parallels,” Macdonald said during the visit, explaining that coaching ultimately becomes a matter of aligning and leading people.

There is another connection that could make their “Hard Knocks” discussion particularly interesting.

Macdonald and Johnson are both 39, and both inherited jobs from towering figures in their franchises. Macdonald followed Pete Carroll in Seattle, while Johnson followed longtime Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. Macdonald specifically cited those similar experiences when discussing what the two staffs had been able to share.

Johnson also arrived with considerably more Seahawks knowledge than Macdonald expected.

“He’s really knowledgeable,” Macdonald said, adding that Johnson knew far more about Seattle and football than Macdonald knew about basketball. That admission led directly to Wembanyama, with Macdonald joking that he did not really know the Spurs star.

Schefter’s teaser indicates viewers will get more of that conversation Tuesday night.

Why the Spurs Visit Could Be One of Hard Knocks Episode 2’s Better Windows Into Macdonald

The intriguing part is not simply seeing an NBA coach inside an NFL facility.

It is what Johnson’s presence potentially allows “Hard Knocks” to show about Macdonald.

Seattle is the first defending Super Bowl champion featured on the traditional training-camp version of “Hard Knocks” since the Baltimore Ravens appeared in the inaugural season 25 years ago. Series lead director Pat Harris said Macdonald has embraced the production and that the Seahawks have continued operating normally with cameras around.

Harris also estimated that roughly 300 hours of footage can be condensed into a single hour of the show.

That makes the decision to devote part of Episode 2 to Johnson noteworthy. His visit offers HBO a chance to capture Macdonald discussing something deeper than a practice rep or preseason depth-chart battle: how a championship coach builds and maintains a program when expectations have changed.

And Johnson brings an unusual perspective. He is a Seattle native, attended O’Dea High School and grew up a Seahawks fan before eventually becoming head coach of the Spurs.

Now his football conversation with Macdonald — including the Wembanyama detour — is headed to a national audience.

For viewers searching for when the next “Hard Knocks” comes out, Episode 2 arrives Tuesday, August 11, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max; the 2026 Seahawks season is airing weekly on Tuesdays.

For Seahawks fans, the more interesting question may be how much of Macdonald and Johnson’s behind-the-scenes exchange survived those hundreds of hours on the cutting-room floor.