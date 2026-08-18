Hard Knocks Captures What Seahawks Did After Devon Witherspoon’s $132 Million Deal

The Seattle Seahawks made Devon Witherspoon the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback, and Hard Knocks cameras were apparently in exactly the right place to capture what came next.

A new clip shared by ESPN’s Adam Schefter shows the Seahawks locker room erupting into a celebration surrounding Witherspoon after his four-year, $132 million extension. The moment provides a much different view of negotiations that had already become one of the central off-field storylines surrounding Seattle’s appearance on HBO.

“It’s a great day today,” can be heard amid the locker-room noise in the clip, followed later by congratulations, and lots of embraces.

There is also some good-natured ribbing about Witherspoon not being able “ to last,” though portions of the audio are difficult to decipher over the celebration.

What is unmistakable is the mood.

Witherspoon had just received a deal worth $33 million per season with more than $101 million guaranteed. That made the three-time Pro Bowler the league’s highest-paid cornerback by average annual salary.

And instead of just hearing about the contract from an insider or team announcement, Seahawks fans are getting a look at how the news landed inside the building.

When Does Hard Knocks Episode 3 Come Out?

Episode 3 of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks is scheduled for Tuesday, August 18.

The Seahawks say new episodes air every Tuesday through the September 1 finale. The team lists the show as available through HBO Max at 6 p.m. Pacific, while the HBO television broadcast airs at 9 p.m. Pacific.

That makes the Witherspoon footage particularly timely if it becomes part of Tuesday’s episode.

This year marks Seattle’s first appearance on the long-running training-camp series, and the circumstances are unusual: Hard Knocks is following the defending Super Bowl champion for the first time in the show’s history.

The cameras have also had unusually good timing with Witherspoon.

His contract negotiations surfaced as a storyline early in the series, giving viewers an inside look at the uncertainty surrounding a potential extension. Now the story has an ending that NFL Films could hardly have scripted better.

Devon Witherspoon Never Stopped Practicing While Waiting for Deal

One reason the locker-room reaction carries some extra weight is how Witherspoon handled the months before the agreement.

Seattle had already exercised his fifth-year option, which put Witherspoon under team control through the 2027 season, but the Seahawks wanted a longer commitment to one of the defining players on Mike Macdonald’s defense.

Witherspoon could have taken a more cautious approach while negotiations continued. Instead, he participated in Seattle’s voluntary offseason program and did not miss training-camp work while awaiting the extension.

“If you’re not practicing, you’re not getting ready for the season because everybody else in the league is practicing and they’re getting better,” Witherspoon said before the deal was completed, via Seahawks.com.

That context makes the celebration feel less like teammates simply congratulating someone for getting rich and more like recognition for a player who remained fully invested while his future was being negotiated.

Seattle has plenty invested in him now.

Witherspoon has made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three NFL seasons and earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2025. He also delivered on the biggest stage, recording a sack and another quarterback hit that helped produce Uchenna Nwosu’s pick-six in Seattle’s Super Bowl victory.

Macdonald previously called Witherspoon a “force multiplier” whose competitiveness spreads through the defense.

The Hard Knocks cameras may have just captured what that relationship looks like going the other direction: a locker room genuinely happy to see one of its emotional leaders rewarded.