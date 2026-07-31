NFL Releases New Seahawks Hard Knocks Clip Ahead of Premiere

The NFL released a new preview of the Seattle Seahawks’ upcoming “Hard Knocks” season, showing head coach Mike Macdonald addressing his players about the cameras following them through training camp. The Seahawks are the featured team on the 2026 season of the HBO series.

The series premieres Tuesday, August 4, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on HBO and will also stream on HBO Max. The new clip offers an early look at one of the central questions surrounding the defending Super Bowl champions: Can the Seahawks remain themselves while preparing for another season under considerably more attention?

Macdonald believes the cameras can help rather than hinder that process.

“We talked about it in the spring, but this is a gift from the football gods,” Macdonald told the team in the clip.

He then used his own discomfort in front of cameras to encourage his players not to become consumed by how they might appear on the show.

“I’m one of the most awkward guys in the history of America,” Macdonald said. “I used to worry all the time about, ‘Well, what are they going to think of me?’ And, ‘I don’t want to say the wrong thing.’ Screw it. It doesn’t matter.”

Mike Macdonald Tells Seahawks to ‘Be Us’

Macdonald’s remarks were humorous, but his larger message was direct.

He does not want the Seahawks performing for the production, changing their personalities or allowing the presence of NFL Films to interfere with their preparation. His priority remains building another championship-caliber team.

“All I’m worried about is creating the best football team we can possibly create,” Macdonald said. “I want to make sure that we’re us all the time. That’s all I care about.”

That approach could become an important theme throughout the five-episode season.

“Hard Knocks” has traditionally focused on roster competitions, injuries, coaching decisions and the personal stories that develop during training camp. Seattle enters the program from a different position than most featured teams, however. The Seahawks are not attempting to introduce a new coaching staff or document the beginning of a rebuild. They are preparing to defend a Super Bowl title.

That creates a different kind of pressure. Players who helped Seattle reach the top of the NFL will now have cameras documenting how they respond to higher expectations, increased attention and the daily challenges of trying to repeat.

Macdonald wants viewers to see the real version of that process.

“It’s a gift because it reminds us to be us every time that you kind of stray away,” Macdonald said. “I want the world to see you guys. See what makes you guys you.”

Hard Knocks Will Follow Seattle’s Championship Defense

This will be the Seahawks’ first appearance on the training-camp edition of “Hard Knocks.” It will also mark the first time the long-running series has documented a defending Super Bowl champion.

The production will unfold at Seattle’s training facility in Renton, Washington, and is expected to feature Macdonald, quarterback Sam Darnold, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and defensive standouts Devon Witherspoon and Byron Murphy II.

Smith-Njigba enters camp after being named the 2025 Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year, making him one of the most prominent players expected to appear. Darnold’s leadership of the offense and the continued development of Witherspoon and Murphy should also give the series several established storylines beyond the usual competition for roster spots.

New episodes will debut on Tuesdays through September 1.

For Macdonald, though, the presence of the show does not change the purpose of camp.

“How good can we get at what we do?” he told the players. “That’s camp. It’s awesome.”

When Does Seahawks Hard Knocks Start?

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Seattle Seahawks” premieres Tuesday, August 4, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will also be available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes will debut on subsequent Tuesdays through September 1.