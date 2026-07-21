Seattle Seahawks Get Major Hard Knocks News

The Seattle Seahawks’ first appearance on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” is moving closer, and fans now have their most revealing preview of the series.

HBO released the official trailer for “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks” on July 21, providing a first look at how NFL Films will document head coach Mike Macdonald and the reigning Super Bowl champions as they prepare to defend their title.

The five-episode series will premiere Tuesday, August 11, at 9 p.m. Eastern on HBO and HBO Max. New installments will air on subsequent Tuesdays before the finale on September 8.

The trailer begins with Seattle’s championship celebration before quickly turning the page toward the challenge facing Macdonald’s team.

“You have done it through our mentality of every freaking day,” Macdonald tells his players in the trailer. “Next year, that’s what it’s gonna take.”

That shift from celebration to pursuit appears positioned to drive the entire season.

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Mike Macdonald Sets the Tone in Seahawks Trailer

The most prominent voice in the trailer belongs to Macdonald, who repeatedly emphasizes improvement, aggression and the collective identity that helped Seattle win the Super Bowl.

“Let’s go figure out how to get better from last year,” Macdonald says. “We’re just gonna keep attacking. Twelve as one, okay? It’s a relentless attitude.”

Those comments provide a clear preview of the tension NFL Films can explore throughout training camp.

Seattle is no longer trying to establish whether Macdonald’s program can produce a contender. The Seahawks must now determine whether the same approach can withstand heightened expectations, increased attention and every opponent’s best effort.

That makes this version of “Hard Knocks” different from the traditional rebuilding-team story.

The Seahawks are the first reigning Super Bowl champions to appear on the training-camp edition since the series began with the Baltimore Ravens in 2001. It will also be the franchise’s first appearance on the long-running HBO program.

Rather than following a team attempting to discover its identity, NFL Films will document one trying to protect it.

HBO Will Follow Seahawks’ Championship Defense

The series is expected to feature several of Seattle’s most recognizable figures, including quarterback Sam Darnold, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and defensive standouts Devon Witherspoon and Byron Murphy II.

The trailer also points toward the offseason work performed by president of football operations and general manager John Schneider. One narrator references the “big moves” made by Schneider and the organization, indicating that Seattle’s roster decisions will form part of the story.

Training camp should offer NFL Films considerably more than championship nostalgia.

The Seahawks entered camp with questions about how Darnold will follow his Super Bowl season, whether first-round running back Jadarian Price can earn a major role and which players will emerge from several roster competitions. Seattle’s official site identified Darnold’s encore and Price’s opportunity as two of the team’s central camp storylines.

The cameras could also capture some difficult decisions. Training camp is where inspirational speeches give way to depth-chart movement, injuries and roster cuts, creating a natural contrast with the celebratory scenes that open the trailer.

Seattle’s rookies reported to the Virginia Mason Athletic Center on July 17, while the team’s open training-camp practices are scheduled to run from July 25 through August 13.

By the time the first episode airs, Macdonald’s team will therefore be well into camp and approaching its preseason opener.

The trailer’s final message comes from inside the locker room.

“This locker room is unlike any locker room I’ve ever been a part of,” an unidentified speaker says.

“Hard Knocks” will now give Seahawks fans their closest look yet at what makes that room different, and whether the mentality that produced one championship can lead to another.