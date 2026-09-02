Seahawks Make Move for Ex-1,400-Yard Playmaker, Super Bowl Champ in Change of Heart

As fans are seeing thanks to HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” the Seattle Seahawks have had to make some hard decisions when it comes to finalizing the team’s 53-man roster. Seattle had until Sunday, August 30, to trim the team’s roster to 53 players.

The good news is that the Seahawks were able to re-sign several of these difficult cuts to the team’s practice squad. One player who Seattle was able to re-sign is wide receiver Ricky White.

The playmaker had a standout college football career at UNLV but is still looking to find his footing in the NFL. Now, White will get another opportunity to learn from the Seahawks talented wide receivers as well as the coaching staff as part of the team’s practice squad.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald refers to the practice squad as the “ready squad,” placing an emphasis on needing the unit throughout a grueling NFL season where unfortunate injuries are commonplace.

“Hard Knocks” revealed a private conversation between White and Macdonald. White made his plea to Macdonald to remain with the Seahawks.

Macdonald revealed that White would be offered a practice squad position following his release. The Seahawks coach expressed confidence in White’s ability as a receiver but emphasized that the wideout needed to show more on special teams.

Macdonald referenced injured receiver Jake Bobo as a potential model for White.

Let’s explore the latest Seahawks news and rumors.

Seahawks WR Ricky White Was on the Practice Squad During Super Bowl Run

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It is a similar pattern for White to the one the wideout followed in 2025. The Seahawks selected White in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft.

White was later released only to be re-signed to the team’s practice squad during his rookie season. The receiver played in two games for the Seahawks and earned a Super Bowl ring for being part of the practice squad.

Now, White will need to take a step forward in his career development. It will not be easy with stars like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed on the roster.

Ricky White Posted Back-to-Back 1,000-Yard College Football Seasons at UNLV

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It is hard to argue with White’s college production at UNLV. White posted back-to-back seasons topping 1,000 receiving yards.

The playmaker’s best season came in 2023 when White notched 88 receptions for 1,483 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 appearances. White followed up this performance with 79 catches for 1,041 yards and 11 touchdowns during his final college football season in 2024.

Seahawks GM John Schneider Compared Ricky White to Ex-Packers WR Donald Driver

The challenge for White is there are limited opportunities on the current Seahawks roster for the wideout to earn significant snaps. Following the 2025 NFL draft, Seahawks general manager John Schneider outlined White’s upside and compared the wideout to former Green Bay Packers receiver Donald Driver.

“Ricky, the special teams part, Jay (Harbaugh) and Fitz (Devin Fitzsimmons) are really excited about him,” Schneider said it at the time, per Field Gulls. “… He’s blocked four punts. Personally he kind of reminded me of Donald Driver, they (Packers) drafted him in the sixth round.

“He was one of the better special teams players in the league before he completely established himself as our number one receiver. That’s kind of who he reminded me of. He’s tough. He’s kind of got that gangly feel to him, too.”