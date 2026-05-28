Insider Gives Major $10 Billion Update on Seahawks’ Pending Sale

In January, ESPN’s Seth Wickersham and Brady Henderson reported, citing sources, that the Seattle Seahawks will go up for sale after Super Bowl LX. After a few quiet months, the wheels are beginning to get rolling on a sale.

The latest update on the team’s pending sale comes from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who notes the potential buyer will pay over $10 billion for the team, which won the Super Bowl last season.

“Here’s my understanding of the potential sale of the Seahawks: The market, I’m told, has been robust, and the way it is trending, I would not be surprised at all,” Rapoport said on the May 27 edition of the “Pat McAfee Show.” “There’s a special meeting among NFL owners this coming August.

“The Seahawks could have a new owner before the season if all goes perfectly well. The sale could eclipse $10 billion. Everything Seth Wickersham reported about the market being softer than expected has changed. Things have really picked up steam. A new owner could potentially be coming soon for Seattle.”

Moreover, Pat McAfee shared his thoughts on what Rapoport’s information as whoever buys the team will be walking into an ideal ownership situation.

“Congratulations to the Seattle Seahawks,“ McAfee said. “Obviously, that $10 billion valuation, they got a Super Bowl team, they got a lot of contracts over there locked in. I mean, coach [Mike] Macdonald is going to be there for 100 years. He’s seemingly very young. Good for them, whoever gets in there. The NFL team has become like the billionaire thing.“

Insider Gave an Update on Seahawks Pending Sale This Month

This news from Rapoport is the second update this May from an insider on the Seahawks’ pending sale, after a few months of quiet. During his May 6 mailbag article, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer shared the latest regarding the Seahawks’ sale amid all the quietness that’s going on in this process.

“Because it’s Seattle, a lot of the same big names are cycled through,“ Breer wrote. “From the sounds of it, Clippers owner and ex-Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer might be more likely than Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos, but I’m not sure either is a probable bidder.”

One Potential Name to Consider In the Pending Sale Process

Apart from tech big names, there could be other potential buyers that have no ties to either Microsoft or any other major tech company. Moreover, Breer mentioned another name who has recently tried to purchase an NFL team.

“I’ve heard a few other names as potential buyers, one who’s a limited partner in an NBA team. Steve Apostolopoulos, a Canadian billionaire, is one to consider—he did bid on the Commanders in 2023,“ Breer added in his article.”

As a result, whoever buys the Seahawks may not have any ties to the tech industry. It will be interesting to see if, before the summer ends and the 2026 season begins, Seattle has a new owner and begins a new era with a team looking to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Furthermore, the new owner won’t need to do much and just let general manager John Schneider keep doing what he has been doing to build a contender.