Seahawks Get Intriguing Jadarian Price Claim Before Chiefs Game

The Seattle Seahawks are banking that Jadarian Price can have an impact on their running game despite being a rookie. Moreover, Price is expected to help the Seahawks replace the production of Kenneth Walker III.

Last season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Price played 242 total snaps, leading to a 78.6 overall PFF grade. Furthermore, he carried the ball 113 times for 674 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Price also averaged 6.0 yards per attempt on the ground while forcing 32 missed tackles as a runner.

As a result, this production led Seattle to draft Price late in the first round. Additionally, Pete Prisco of CBS Sports believes the rookie running back will help Seahawks fans forget about Walker ahead of the preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I think in Seattle by midway through the season they’re going to say, ‘Kenneth who?’ Because I think Jadarian Price is going to be really good,” Prisco said in an Aug. 26 video from CBS Sports. “I love what he can do. I think he’s going to be one of those backs.

“By the way, we talk about a guy who can catch the ball out of the backfield. He catches it better than they think he did. They just didn’t throw it to him much at Notre Dame. You go back and watch the tape, he caught the ball well when they did throw it to him.”

Jadarian Price Expected to Replace Kenneth Walker III

Prisco further made his point that he’s buying stock in Price being a go-to guy for the Seahawks in their running game.

“I think Price is going to be a big-time player in that offense, and I don’t think they’re going to miss Kenneth Walker,” Prisco added.

“By the way, here’s the other thing. Kenneth Walker was rotating at points last year. He had a great run when Zach Charbonnet went out in the postseason, and in the Super Bowl, he was the MVP. But I think this Price kid’s going to be special.”

Seahawks Insider Gives Positive Outlook for Jadarian Price

The praise surrounding Price has gone on throughout training camp. Nonetheless, the rookie will look to get off to a good start when the Seahawks open the season on Sept. 9 against the New England Patriots.

Furthermore, Seahawks reporter Brian Nemhauser shared what he’s seeing from Price that could determine whether the rookie is ready for this major role.

“You’ve got Jadarian Price, who was a backup to Jeremiyah Love, obviously, at Notre Dame,” Nemhauser told Ari Meirov in an Aug. 7 video. “Doesn’t have a lot of miles or wear and tear from being a backup. And he has just been a star in the first part of training camp… There’s kind of two big questions for Jadarian Price: Is he a good receiver? Because he didn’t do much catching of the football. And can he pass protect?

“I can tell you everything I’ve seen [in training camp] is he’s going to be a very good receiver. The pass protection looks like a real work in progress. So I think that could be something that limits when he can be on the field, might have some effect on what kind of plays they can run when he’s on the field.”