Seahawks Receive Intriguing Sam Darnold Update Before Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks are beginning their quest to win back-to-back Super Bowl trophies, and now that OTAs and mandatory minicamp are over, there’s a break between now and when training camp gets going.

Moreover, one of the three takeaways that Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard, who was in attendance for the final day of mandatory minicamp, shared was centered around Sam Darnold.

Darnold won a Super Bowl in Year 1 with Seattle, but can the Seahawks QB improve on his production? From what Huard saw, it does sound like Darnold could be heading toward a big season in 2026.

“Sam Darnold is awesome,” Huard said in a June 11 video. “I mean, one year ago from right now, I don’t think any of us knew Sam Darnold would turn out to what he ended up being: A Super Bowl champion.

“But you watch him out here, and you watch the precision, the timing, the accuracy, the command – he’s the general. This is his team and everybody knows it. And that’s a nice place to be for a franchise.”

In his first season with the Seahawks, in 559 pass snaps, Darnold recorded a 79.3 overall PFF grade, leading him to throw for 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. Moreover, he recorded 29 big-time throws and 19 turnover-worthy plays.

Seahawks Have Authentic Approach Heading Into 2026 Season

Moreover, Huard notes that nothing appears to have changed in how the Seahawks operate despite being the reigning Super Bowl champions. The team likely wants to use the same approach as last season, given that it worked and led to a championship.

“Authenticity is not a word you hear a lot in football, but it is with Mike Macdonald and this team,” Huard added. “And I can’t wait for ‘Hard Knocks.’ They’re going to get to feel the genuine, authentic nature that starts with (Seahawks president of football operations/general manager John Schneider), trickles down to Mike and filters down over the whole rest of this program.”

Leonard Williams on Seahawks Doubters After Rams Moves

Despite their defensive dominance that led to a Super Bowl title, the national discussion isn’t about whether this group can continue and help the Seahawks win back-to-back titles; it’s more about the Los Angeles Rams. After the Rams traded for Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie, it’s LA that is drawing all the Super Bowl talk.

Nonetheless, Seahawks’ Leonard Williams isn’t phased by the national media overlooking their team heading into the 2026 season.

“I think that’s something that we have out here in Seattle,“ Williams said on June 11 on NFL Network. “Playing in the Pacific Northwest, we feel like we get overlooked a lot of times.

“So I feel like we already kind of have a chip on our shoulder and even after winning the Super Bowl, we’re still not considered favorites. So I think that’s definitely stacking some chips on everybody’s shoulders and we’re just saying, ‘You know, watch out.'”

Last season, the Seahawks were a thorn in the Rams’ side, winning two of the three meetings, the most important of which was the NFC title game. It will be interesting to see if Seattle can continue this run against Los Angeles.