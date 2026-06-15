Seahawks Receive Intriguing Take on Free Agent Joey Bosa

The Seattle Seahawks are the reigning Super Bowl champions, but arguably their biggest threat to a repeat is within their own division. In the offseason, the Los Angeles Rams have made major moves, including acquiring Trent McDuffie and Myles Garrett.

As a result, the Seahawks need to stay on par with the Rams. The question is whether Seattle would want to make a move now or down the road around the trade deadline.

Last season, general manager John Schneider showed he’s willing to make a midseason deal to improve the team while also counting on veteran players. DeMarcus Lawrence played a major role on the team’s defense, and the team hopes Dante Fowler Jr. will make a similar impact.

Nonetheless, could the Seahawks look at another veteran pass rusher? Wynston Wilcox of FanSided believes that free agent Joey Bosa would be a fit in the Pacific Northwest.

“Losing Boye Mafe might not be as big of a loss as it could be, which is why the Seattle Seahawks probably haven’t been aggressive in searching for his replacement,” Wilcox wrote in a June 14 article. “That said, Joey Bosa is a cheap option that could produce at a good enough level.

“Scoring on the Rams is going to be tough, which is why focusing on defensively, scheming them out of the game. Bosa has had some injury problems as well as DeMarcus Lawrence, which would be the biggest risk here.”

Free Agent Joey Bosa Still Has Some Football Left in Him

The veteran pass rusher showed last season with the Buffalo Bills that he has plenty left in the tank. During the 2025 season, the former Bills pass rusher played 563 snaps, leading to a 79.3 overall PFF defensive grade.

He generated 47 total pressures as a pass rusher, including five sacks, 30 hurries, and 12 hits. Against the run, he recorded 22 solo tackles while forcing five fumbles on the season. As a result, it appears Bosa can still contribute to a contending team.

Seahawks Might Have to Look Elsewhere for Pass Rush Depth

Although there are plenty of takes on Bosa, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco speculates on whether the former Los Angeles Chargers star wants to play football in the 2026 season.

“I still don’t think [the 49ers signing Bosa] is going to happen anytime soon,” Maiocco said in a June 12 video on his YouTube channel. “In fact, I really don’t think it’s going to happen, period.

“Just the way Nick talked about Joey and how he’s more interested in concentrating on his golf game at this point than he is on playing football, it kind of leads me to believe that an NFL veteran who has made so much money playing this sport, if in late May or early June his mind is more on golf than football, there’s a really good chance that he ends up retiring.

“Of course, if a team comes along with a contract offer that blows the socks off, I’m sure he’ll play. But it certainly sounded to me as if there is a chance, a real chance, that Joey Bosa will retire.”