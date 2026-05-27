Seahawks Trade Draft Pick For Ex-Indiana and Penn State Wideout

Given the sparse nature of their free agency spending this past offseason, the Seattle Seahawks had few legitimate areas of need to improve upon this spring after a dominant postseason run that ended with them hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in franchise history.

However, it appears that head coach Mike McDonald is intent on keeping strengths strong, and to that end has made a trade on May 27 to bring in wide receiver and core special teamer Irvin Charles from the New York Jets, sending a conditional 2028 7th rounder back to East Rutherford.

“NEWS: The Jets are trading WR Irv Charles to the Seattle Seahawks for a conditional seventh-round pick, per source.” Zach Rosenblatt of The Athletic reported on Wednesday morning.

Whilst his opportunities at receiver have been limited since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2022, Charles has shown great ability on special teams, particularly as a gunner.

To this end, Charles will likely be looked at as a replacement for the recently departed ex-seventh round draft pick Dareke Young, who filled the role excellently in his four-year stint in the Pacific North West.

However, an ACL tear at the back end of the 2024 season saw him miss the entire 2025 season, so questions will still arise as to whether he can return to his prior form pre-injury this year and beyond.