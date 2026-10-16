Is Drew Lock Injured? Why Seahawks Haven’t Replaced Sam Darnold vs. Broncos

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has struggled to get the offense moving against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, and some fans are beginning to wonder why Drew Lock hasn’t gotten an opportunity.

The Seahawks managed just 91 yards of offense and three points in the first half of the October 15 matchup, while Denver’s pass rush repeatedly disrupted Darnold and the Seattle offense. Things didn’t get much better in the second half, as early in the fourth quarter the offense had yet to score a touchdown.

That has brought renewed attention to Lock, Seattle’s backup quarterback, who has already delivered two impressive performances this season.

It also brought attention to Sam Darnold seeing ghosts and Sam Darnold mono memes.

So, is Drew Lock injured? No. Lock was not listed on Seattle’s injury report or among the team’s inactive players for Thursday’s game. He remains available behind Darnold, with Jalen Milroe designated as the emergency third quarterback.

Why Isn’t Drew Lock Playing for the Seahawks?

Despite the offensive struggles against Denver, Seattle has continued with Darnold as its starting quarterback.

Head coach Mike Macdonald has not announced a quarterback change, and there has been no indication that an injury is preventing Lock from taking the field.

Lock is officially listed as Darnold’s backup on the Seahawks’ depth chart, with Milroe occupying the third spot.

However, there is a legitimate argument for giving Lock an opportunity if the offense continues to struggle.

Through his first two appearances of the 2026 season, Lock completed 35 of 48 passes for 422 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. His 127.3 passer rating reflects how effective he was when the Seahawks needed him earlier this season.

That included an impressive Week 2 performance against the Arizona Cardinals, when Lock completed 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-7 Seattle victory.

Lock also helped Seattle defeat the New England Patriots in Week 1 after Darnold exited with a glute injury.

Macdonald subsequently confirmed Lock would start against Arizona while Darnold recovered.

That previous success makes Thursday’s situation particularly interesting. Seattle isn’t considering an untested backup. It has an experienced quarterback who has already helped the team win twice this season.

Still, replacing Darnold would be a significant decision, particularly for a team that entered the game with a 3-2 record.

Drew Lock Stats: How Has the Seahawks Backup Played in 2026?

Drew Lock has made a compelling case for more playing time with his performances during the 2026 NFL season.

Through his first two appearances, Lock completed 35 of 48 passes for 422 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions, compiling a 127.3 passer rating.

His most impressive performance came in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, when he completed 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-7 Seahawks victory.

Lock also stepped in for Sam Darnold during Seattle’s season opener against the New England Patriots after the starter suffered a glute injury.

Those performances have given Seahawks fans a reason to be confident in their backup quarterback.

Lock’s success is also particularly relevant against Denver, the franchise that selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

While his early-season numbers don’t guarantee he’d outperform Darnold against the Broncos, they help explain why fans are searching for his name as Seattle’s offense struggles on Thursday night.