Seahawks’ Jadarian Price Makes Blunt Admission Before Week 1

Jadarian Price will have to hit the ground running to help the Seattle Seahawks‘ running game. The team lost Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III in free agency this past offseason. Moreover, Zach Charbonnet is recovering from a torn ACL and will miss the early part of the 2026 NFL season.

Not many rookie running backs would be too excited about the pressure of having to replace the production from the Seahawks’ two running backs from last season (until Charbonnet returns). Nonetheless, Price looks to be embracing the pressure, given that he has everything he needs to succeed.

In a Sept. 4 interview with Seattle Sports, Price spoke about his mindset heading into Week 1 against the New England Patriots as he looks to be a pillar of the rushing attack for the reigning Super Bowl champions, who are looking to go back-to-back.

“You’re in a blessed position if you even have a little bit of pressure because I got taken 32nd overall to a Super Bowl-winning team who has a great O-line, great head coach, great running back coach,” Price said.

“I’m in a great position, but that comes with a lot of expectations because they took me in the first round. So what do I need to do to make this team successful, this offense? And that’s just be me. I truly believe that I’m capable of doing that.”

Jadarian Price on Handling Pressure of Playing for Seattle

Last season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Price played 242 total snaps, leading to a 78.6 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he carried the ball 113 times for 674 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Price also averaged 6.0 yards per attempt on the ground while forcing 32 missed tackles as a runner.

The running back will be looking to translate this production to the NFL. Furthermore, it sounds like he’s ready to do so and isn’t shy about being a player the team counts given that Price is leaning on his preparation to help him hit the ground running.

“Pressure really is just when you’re unprepared,” Price added. “You feel so much pressure. The more prepared you can be, you don’t have to worry about that. But it doesn’t matter how good you are or how much money you make; you’re going to be nervous before a game.

“That’s just the reality of the sport and competition. But I’ve been preparing pretty well, and I’m ready, so I don’t feel too much pressure.”

Seahawks Get Realistic Expecation for Jadarian Price

While Price appears to want to be the go-to guy on the ground for the Seahawks, Andrew Destin of The Athletic shared what the realistic expectation should be for the rookie’s production.

“I think it is fair to expect Price to put together a year somewhat similar to what TreVeyon Henderson provided the Patriots last season,” Destin wrote in a Sept. 3 article. “As a rookie, Henderson ran the ball 180 times for 911 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per carry and 53.6 yards per game.

“He also had 35 catches for 221 yards and a TD. He led the team in rushing, but veteran Rhamondre Stevenson galloped for 603 yards on 130 carries and played more snaps (533 to 501), including on obvious passing downs because of his ability in pass protection.”