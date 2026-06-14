Seahawks’ Jadarian Price Gets Compelling Shaun Alexander Take

The Seattle Seahawks will be counting on Jadarian Price early in the 2026 season, with Zach Charbonnet likely to miss the start of the campaign as he returns from injury.

Price might be getting the bulk of the carries to start the season, and with OTAs and mandatory minicamp behind them, those who cover the team got to see more of the player. Moreover, Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard gave an interesting comparison to another former Seahawks running back.

“He is all rocked up,” Huard said in a June 13 video from Seattle Sports. “His upper body is massive, and it’s, I don’t want to say totally disproportional to the lower body, that’s not fair, but if the lower body was as big as the upper body, he might weigh like 230 pounds.

“He is that big in the upper body. But there’s just something, and I saw this on his tape, and I wanted to see it in person, there’s just some of the way he walks and moves. There’s some Shaun Alexander to him.”

Last season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Price played 242 total snaps, leading to a 78.6 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he carried the ball 113 times for 674 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Price also averaged 6.0 yards per attempt on the ground while forcing 32 missed tackles as a runner.

Meanwhile, in the passing game, Price caught six passes on seven targets for 87 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Jadarian Price and Shaun Alexander’s Differences

Furthermore, Huard opened up and offered more details on the differences between Alexander and Price.

“Shaun did not have that upper body,“ Huard added. “Shaun did not love the weight room. Shaun did not love to catch the ball. Shaun did not love to pass block. He loved to score touchdowns and was prolific at it, was phenomenal at it. Get inside the 20-yard line and that dude was like, ‘I’m a score.‘ But Shaun gets hated on because of the things he doesn’t do.

“Sure, he would slide and get out of some contact… Shaun was a really, really good player and a super productive one. So to compare him movement-wise and body-wise is not a slight in any way. And as I said, holy cow, I think he enjoys the weight room.”

During his time in Seattle, Alexander had 2,176 carries for 9,429 yards and scored 112 touchdowns in 119 games, per StatMuse.

Seahawks Not Changing Approach From Last Year

While Price is adjusting to the Seahawks’ culture, there won’t be much change from the last campaign. Despite being the reigning champions, Williams noted that the team isn’t approaching this season any differently. The team is taking the same approach it used last year, which laid the foundation for a Super Bowl run.

“I would say there’s no difference,“ Williams said on June 11 on NFL Network. “That’s something that actually we’ve been harping on a lot is starting from the ground just like we did last year. We talked about climbing that mountain and playing in the death zone, which is like what we harp on, our style of football is playing in the death zone.

“I think that’s a big part of it obviously is you know, keeping a lot of our roster the same. We have a lot of the same guys that we went all the way with last year, but I think bigger than the players that are here, I would say it’s the culture. So keeping that culture alive is what’s going to take us to where we want to go again. And, I think that’s the biggest thing.”