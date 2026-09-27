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Jadarian Price Forgiven By Seahawks After Second Straight Fumble Week

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Jadarian Price running back Seattle Seahawks
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LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Jadarian Price #8 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Since fumbling only a few minutes into the first quarter of Week 3’s closer-than-expected bout against the Washington Commanders, Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price saw himself benched.

Price lost the ball with the help of fellow first year and opposing linebacker Sonny Styles. And as a result the 22-year old not only did not see his number called, but was not even placed in the lineup for almost the entirety of the rest of the half.

*Almost* being the operative word, as with just under 80 seconds left in the half Price returned the game and was once again foiled by Styles who broke up a pass intended for him downfield on a wheel route.

Price was not targeted or given a carry after failing to haul in the pass until the end of the half.

This not Price’s first issue with ball security in his short spell as a professional. The Commanders game marked the second straight week that the former Notre Dame talent fumbled.

More to follow…

 

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

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Jadarian Price Forgiven By Seahawks After Second Straight Fumble Week

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