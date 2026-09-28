Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald Makes Jadarian Price Admission After Loss

The Seattle Seahawks benched Jadarian Price after his costly fumble against the Washington Commanders.

And they aren’t treating the rookie running back’s latest turnover like an isolated mistake.

Head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed during his September 28 appearance on Seattle Sports’ “Brock & Salk” that Seattle intentionally pulled Price following the first-quarter fumble in Sunday’s 33-31 loss, telling him to settle down before returning after halftime.

Macdonald also revealed that the Seahawks plan to change portions of Price’s preparation during the week, putting additional emphasis on ball security and creating more opportunities for defenders to attack the football during practice.

“He knows he needs to hold onto the ball,” Macdonald said. “I think the communication was, let’s calm down here. Let’s settle down. We’ll come back after the half and get back to the original game plan.”

It removes any remaining mystery surrounding Price’s disappearance from Seattle’s offense Sunday.

It also makes clear that the Seahawks believe something needs to change.

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Mike Macdonald Confirms Seahawks Benched Jadarian Price

Price lost the football on Seattle’s second possession when Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles punched it loose. Washington recovered, and Price essentially vanished from the offense for the remainder of the half.

He did not record another rushing attempt until after halftime.

Price acknowledged the consequence himself after the game, saying, “I made a mistake. Just got to deal with the consequences.”

Macdonald was somewhat less explicit immediately after the loss, saying Seattle decided to “calm it down” following the turnover before bringing Price back after halftime.

His comments Monday erased whatever ambiguity remained.

The Seahawks benched him.

That decision was particularly notable considering Seattle’s situation at running back. Zach Charbonnet remains unavailable, leaving Price, Emanuel Wilson and George Holani to handle the backfield.

Price ultimately finished the Washington game with four carries for 14 yards and two receptions for seven yards.

Seattle still chose to sit its first-round rookie rather than immediately send him back onto the field.

Seahawks Making Changes After Jadarian Price’s Fumbles

Price’s problem now extends beyond one play.

He has put the ball on the ground in consecutive games, and Macdonald said he has already spoken with running backs coach Thomas Hammock about increasing the attention Seattle gives ball security during practice.

Macdonald specifically mentioned reps, technique and heightened awareness as areas the Seahawks can attack.

“We can do a better job throughout the week of putting more emphasis on attacking the football on the look team,” Macdonald said. “He has to take responsibility as well, and he will. He will.”

That’s an important distinction.

Seattle isn’t merely telling Price not to fumble. The coaching staff is changing how it trains him to prevent it.

The concern did not begin in the NFL, either.

Price fumbled three times on 113 rushing attempts during his final season at Notre Dame, losing two of them. Combined with his first three NFL games, Price has now put five footballs on the ground over his last 15 games.

Opposing defenses have every reason to notice.

Macdonald Still Strongly Backs Seahawks’ Rookie RB

None of Macdonald’s comments sounded like a coach preparing to abandon his rookie.

Quite the opposite.

“He’s an A-plus guy,” Macdonald said. “He’s a great football player. Everybody sees that. He’s explosive. He’s a quick learner. He’s a quick study. He’ll attack this.”

That support matters considering how quickly Price’s role has changed.

Seattle selected him with the No. 32 overall pick and entered the season relying on him heavily after Kenneth Walker III’s departure and Charbonnet’s ACL injury. Price averaged 5.2 yards per carry in his NFL debut before injuries and turnovers complicated the next two weeks.

The explosiveness Seattle drafted is still there.

Now comes the part that determines how often the Seahawks can afford to use it.

Price already learned Sunday that another turnover can put him on the sideline. Seattle’s coaching staff is now changing his practice routine in hopes it doesn’t happen again.