Seahawks Announce Jadarian Price Injury News Amid New Concerns

It is almost all good news for the Seattle Seahawks amid the team’s blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, except when it comes to rookie running back Jadarian Price. After a solid start to the game (aside from a fumble), Price exited the contest with a chest injury.

The good news is that the initial results are trending in the right direction. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald revealed that Price’s X-rays came back negative.

“X-rays came back negative, so we’ll take it from there,” Macdonald said of Price’s status during his September 20, postgame press conference.

Price spent much of training camp dealing with a leg injury. Now, Price appears to be recovering from a new injury just two weeks into his NFL career.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Seahawks news after another big win.

Price’s injury was frustrating for Seahawks fans and fantasy owners alike. The rookie was heavily involved in the Seahawks offense prior to the injury.

“Seahawks rookie RB Jadarian Price is questionable to return due to a chest injury,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed during the Seahawks-Cardinals game.

Prior to the injury, Price posted 13 carries for 52 rushing yards. Price also added one reception for eight yards as well.

Seahawks RB Emanuel Wilson Led All Rushers With 21 Carries for 92 Yards

The good news for Seahawks fans is that the team’s running backs performed well in Price’s absence. Emanuel Wilson led all running backs with 21 carries for 92 yards.

For fantasy owners, Wilson could be a must-add when it comes time to hit this week’s waiver wire, especially if Price is forced to miss time.

After the Seahawks’ win in the season opener, Macdonald hinted that he was pleased about the depth at the position.

“I’m really excited about our run game,” Macdonald noted during a September 10, media session, per Seahawks.com. “I think there’s things we want to. We can hit our targets a little bit better, maybe to get to some different things operationally, but I though our guys ran off the ball.

“I think they tried to finish runs. I think our runners were decisive and got square and kept the ball moving forward. We eliminated some negative runs, which is always a positive. So I think we got off to a really good start and I expect us to get even better.”

Sam Darnold Injury News: QB Could Practice Ahead of Commanders Game in Week 3

The Seahawks received some good news when it comes to Sam Darnold’s injury. Macdonald revealed that Darnold has a chance to practice ahead of the Seahawks-Commanders game.

“I think there’s a chance that he comes back and practices at some point (this week),” Macdonald told reporters after the Seahawks’ win over the Cardinals. “… The timetable has shifted quite drastically, frankly.

“What is that, like ten days or whatever (since the injury)? So, we got three more days… to kind of see where it’s going between now and (Wednesday’s practice).”