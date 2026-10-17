Seahawks Delivers Big Jadarian Price Injury Update After Broncos Loss

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off another frustrating loss, but head coach Mike Macdonald delivered some encouraging news about rookie running back Jadarian Price.

During his October 16 appearance on Seattle Sports’ “Brock and Salk,” Macdonald offered his clearest indication yet that Price is approaching a return from the chest injury that landed him on injured reserve earlier this month.

“He’s doing great,” Macdonald said. “We should be looking at a sooner-rather-than-later return after this game.”

It’s a welcome development for a Seattle offense that has struggled to establish consistency on the ground, particularly following Thursday’s 17-14 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos.

And Price might not be the only reinforcement coming.

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When Will Jadarian Price Return to the Seahawks?

Macdonald’s comments suggest Price is making substantial progress, but Seattle will have to wait at least another game before getting its first-round rookie back on the field.

The Seahawks placed Price on injured reserve October 3 after he aggravated a chest injury during practice. Under NFL rules, players placed on injured reserve during the regular season must miss at least four games before becoming eligible for activation.

That means Price cannot return for Seattle’s October 25 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, regardless of his recovery progress.

His first opportunity to return comes November 2, when the Seahawks face the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

Macdonald did not explicitly commit to that date, but his latest comments offer a considerably more encouraging outlook than the uncertainty surrounding Price when he initially suffered the setback.

The rookie has recorded 119 rushing yards on 28 carries through his first three NFL games, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt. He has also contributed four receptions for 21 yards.

However, Price’s first season hasn’t gone entirely according to plan.

Ball security became a significant concern after he lost fumbles in consecutive games, including Seattle’s September 27 loss to the Washington Commanders. Macdonald acknowledged that the coaching staff benched Price following that turnover before allowing him to return after halftime.

His injury interrupted an already challenging adjustment to the NFL.

Seahawks Could Get Three Key Offensive Players Back

Price’s recovery is only part of the encouraging news surrounding Seattle’s offense.

Macdonald also indicated that right guard Anthony Bradford has a strong chance to return next week after missing four games on injured reserve.

Meanwhile, running back Zach Charbonnet has returned to practice while recovering from the torn ACL he suffered during Seattle’s previous postseason run.

Charbonnet has not yet been activated from the physically unable to perform list, and Macdonald did not provide a new timetable for his return Friday.

Still, the possibility of getting all three players back offers Seattle a much-needed reason for optimism.

Asked about the impact of having Price, Bradford and Charbonnet available again, Macdonald didn’t hesitate.

“I think it will help a lot,” he said. “It will help a lot.”

The Seahawks certainly need the assistance.

Seattle’s running game has struggled to compensate for its missing personnel. Against Denver, Emanuel Wilson managed 52 yards on 14 carries, while George Holani added 20 yards and a touchdown on five attempts.

The offense also continues to fight a turnover problem that has extended beyond its running backs.

Quarterback Sam Darnold threw two interceptions against the Broncos, including a costly overtime turnover that helped set up Denver’s winning field goal.

Getting healthier won’t automatically solve Seattle’s mistakes. Price himself still needs to demonstrate that his fumbling issues are behind him.

But after consecutive losses, the Seahawks finally have reason to believe their offensive personnel problems could soon become a little less severe.