Seahawks First-Round Pick Jadarian Price Missing Again Amid Camp Buzz

Seattle Seahawks first-round pick Jadarian Price has been generating plenty of attention during training camp. His absence is now getting some, too.

Price missed practice for a second consecutive day on August 8, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who reported that the rookie running back is dealing with leg soreness.

There is encouraging news attached to the absence. Fowler reported that the issue is not considered serious, with Price expected to return in a few days. He also noted that the rookie has “highly impressed” Seattle during camp.

That timetable matters for a player who has quickly become one of the more intriguing pieces of the Seahawks’ offense.

Seattle entered training camp with Price squarely in the competition for significant running back work, and the team itself identified whether the rookie could win the starting job as one of its major camp storylines.

Now the Seahawks appear likely to be without him only temporarily.

Jadarian Price Was Building Momentum Before Absence

Price arrived in Seattle with a clear opportunity.

The Seahawks used a first-round pick on the Notre Dame running back after Kenneth Walker III left in free agency, and Seattle’s running back situation was already unsettled before camp opened. Seahawks.com listed Price, George Holani and free-agent addition Emanuel Wilson among the backs competing for reps at the start of camp.

Price’s college production offered an obvious reason for the intrigue. He rushed for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns on 113 carries during his final Notre Dame season, averaging 6.0 yards per attempt. He also contributed as a receiver and kick returner.

Seattle has discussed using that versatility rather than viewing Price strictly as an early-down runner. That made every training camp practice valuable as the Seahawks evaluated how quickly they could expand his role.

Fowler’s report that Price has already impressed the organization suggests those early opportunities have gone well.

The soreness interrupts that momentum, but an expected return within days would keep this from becoming a much larger setback.

Seahawks Already Managing Injuries at Running Back

Price’s status also carries additional weight because Seattle does not have a completely healthy running back room.

Zach Charbonnet opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from offseason knee surgery after suffering a torn ACL during Seattle’s playoff run. The Seahawks have not announced a specific timetable for his return.

Jacardia Wright has also been sidelined with a leg injury, adding another unavailable option at the position. Seattle signed running back Justin Jones on August 8 while managing those absences.

That does not necessarily mean Jones’ addition was a reaction to a significant Price injury. Fowler’s report points in the opposite direction by describing Price’s soreness as minor and attaching a return window of only a few days.

But the state of the depth chart explains why Price missing consecutive practices attracts attention.

For Seattle, the most important part of the update is what it doesn’t appear to represent: a lengthy interruption for one of the rookies generating the most excitement in camp.

Price may be missing again, but all indications are that the wait to see him back on the field should be a short one.