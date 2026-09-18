Seahawks’ Jadarian Price Gets Clear Message From Offensive Coordinator

Seattle Seahawks first-round rookie running back Jadarian Price received just 10 carries during his NFL debut in Week 1. The Seahawks have made it clear that they don’t want to overwhelm the 22-year-old.

But the team might not be far from loosening the leash quite a bit for the rookie. That’s what Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury seemed to imply Thursday while he spoke to reporters.

“We were very deliberate about the reps that he was going to get, and how he was going to be used,” Fleury said. “He didn’t play in the preseason. It was the very first NFL game, huge stage. We wanted to be cautious in terms of his workload. He, obviously, earned more reps moving forward, and we’ll continue to bring him along and develop him the right way.

“It’s just being a rookie.”

With his 10 carries, Price posted 52 rushing yards. In addition to averaging 5.2 yards per carry, the rookie also had two catches for six yards against the New England Patriots.

The Seahawks will visit the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 on Sunday, September 20.

Seahawks’ Jadarian Price to Get More Opportunities?

Getty Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price had 10 carries in his NFL debut during Week 1.

It wouldn’t at all be surprising if Price immediately gets more chances in Week 2 for numerous reasons.

First, he’s a first-round talent, and running back is a position where rookies usually can make a significant impact right away. Secondly, Price might already be Seattle’s top back.

The Seahawks picked Price in the first round in large part because they lost Kenneth Walker III in NFL free agency and still don’t have Zach Charbonnet because of injury. Once fully up to speed, Price can be the team’s new Walker and split the backfield with Charbonnet when he returns later this season.

Until then, the Seahawks have George Holani and Emanuel Wilson to deploy with Price. But Holani had eight carries for 29 yards in Week 1 while Wilson only registered three rushing yards on two attempts.

It was only one game, but Price might already be the most effective runner. That should lead to him only getting more carries, especially while quarterback Sam Darnold isn’t playing.

Seattle to Start Drew Lock for Week 2 in Brian Fleury’s Offense

Getty Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury addressed rookie running back Jadarian Price’s role to reporters Thursday.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald announced Wednesday the team will not have to place Darnold on injured reserve. But the quarterback still won’t play in Week 2.

That means Drew Lock will make his first start of the season.

Lock played very well in relief of Darnold during the season opener. The Seahawks have high expectations for Lock moving forward, but that doesn’t mean the team is going to depend only on him.

The Seattle running game should be key, particularly as the team might try to follow a more of a defensive-mind game plan.

Holani and Wilson could certainly get more opportunities. Both veterans can handle a bigger workload.

But so can Price, and he should get that opportunity perhaps even beginning in Week 2.