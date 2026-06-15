Seahawks Rookie Put on Notice Ahead of 2026 NFL Campaign

There’s quite a bit of excitement around Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price. However, there’s also a lot of pressure.

Because of remaining uncertainty with veteran running back Zach Charbonnet, Price could start for the Seahawks to begin the 2026 regular season. That would mean the Super Bowl champions counting on the rookie running back, who didn’t even start at Notre Dame, serving as a bell-cow in the daunting NFC West.

On Monday, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox explored the worst case scenarios for every NFL offense this fall. Knox picked Price’s failure to immediately make an impact as the doomsday scenario for Seattle’s offense.

Walker is now a Chief, and the Seahawks don’t know if or when they’ll have Charbonnet back on the field this season. He suffered a torn ACL in December, underwent surgery in February, and could miss significant time during his recovery,” wrote Knox.

“Price, meanwhile, is a promising rookie but was not a starter at Notre Dame. If he proves to be an inefficient NFL starter, and Charbonnet isn’t in the lineup or at 100 percent, Seattle’s offense could be dangerously one-dimensional.

“The Seahawks also have Emanuel Wilson and George Holani in the running back room, but neither has been a high-volume back as a pro.

“If Seattle’s ground game takes a significant step backward in 2026, the Seahawks could stumble. While Darnold was a Pro Bowl quarterback last season, he also led the NFL with 20 turnovers and could be even more mistake-prone if consistently asked to carry the offense.”

Expectations for Seahawks Rookie RB Jadarian Price

First-round rookies already face expectations to star early on in their first season. But as Knox mentioned, Price could be the primary replacement for Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to begin 2026.

Although that responsibility might not completely fall on Price, Knox’s worst-case scenario for the Seahawks offense just highlights the importance of the rookie contributing in a significant fashion early in his NFL career.

In the best-case scenario, Price will likely find himself in a timeshare with either Emanuel Wilson or George Holani or both. While sharing the backfield with Jeremiyah Love at Notre Dame, Price flourished, averaging six yards per carry over three seasons.

During 2025, Price posted 674 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns. He also had six receptions, 87 receiving yards and two scores.