Why Isn’t Jadarian Price Playing? Seahawks Turn to Other RBs After Fumble

The Seattle Seahawks entered Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders with rookie Jadarian Price healthy enough to reclaim his place atop the backfield.

Then one turnover changed the picture.

Price fumbled on Seattle’s second possession after Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles punched the ball loose, giving Washington its first takeaway of the season.

Seattle subsequently began leaning on Emanuel Wilson and George Holani in the running game, leaving fans wondering whether Price had suffered another injury or had simply been pulled from the rotation. It may be too early to declare Price as fully benched, but he did not touch the ball again in the first quarter. The Seahawks brought him in during the second quarter for a playaction pass, but, again, he did not touch the ball.

As of this story’s publication, the Seahawks have not announced a new injury for Price.

That makes the fumble — and his recent ball-security trouble — impossible to ignore.

Darnold threw a pass to Price on a wheel route late in the first half, but Price was unable to haul it in. It would have been just his fourth touch of the game.

Why Isn’t Jadarian Price Playing?

There has been no indication from the Seahawks during the game that Price’s reduced role is related to a new injury.

Price was cleared to play against Washington after dealing with a chest injury during the week.

He was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday before becoming a full participant Friday. Seattle did not give him a game-status designation, and head coach Mike Macdonald said Price was “ready to go.”

Price then opened the game in his usual role before fumbling on Seattle’s second possession.

Styles stripped the football from Price, setting Washington up with possession and contributing to the Commanders taking the early lead.

Seattle then began giving its other running backs opportunities.

Without an injury announcement, the timing strongly raises the possibility that ball security influenced the change. Seattle has not publicly confirmed that Price was benched, however.

And this was not an isolated turnover.

Jadarian Price Has Now Lost Fumbles in Back-to-Back Games

Price also lost a fumble during Seattle’s Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The rookie finished that game with 13 carries for 52 yards before later leaving with a chest injury. His fumble against Arizona was the first of his NFL career.

Sunday’s turnover makes it two lost fumbles in consecutive games.

That is significant for a rookie running back Seattle drafted to handle substantial offensive responsibility.

Price otherwise had been productive through his first two NFL appearances, rushing 23 times for 104 yards — exactly 52 yards in each game — while averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

Wilson also gave Seattle a reason not to force the issue with Price.

After Price exited against Arizona, Wilson carried 21 times for 92 yards in Seattle’s 31-7 victory.

The Seahawks therefore have a veteran option who has already shown he can absorb a sizable workload if they decide Price needs time on the sideline.

Is Jadarian Price Injured?

Price was dealing with an injury entering Week 3, but Seattle cleared him before Sunday’s game.

He suffered a chest injury late in Seattle’s win over Arizona. X-rays after the game were negative, according to Macdonald.

Price practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday before practicing fully Friday. He carried no injury designation into the Washington game.

That matters because Price’s disappearance from the rotation could otherwise easily be mistaken for a recurrence of the injury.

For now, there is no publicly announced evidence of that.

If Seattle provides an injury update during or after the game, that would change the picture. Until then, the most notable event immediately preceding the backfield change remains Price’s fumble.

Jadarian Price Was Drafted to Replace Kenneth Walker

Price’s role has attracted added attention because Seattle spent the No. 32 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on the Notre Dame running back after losing Kenneth Walker III.

General manager John Schneider acknowledged after the selection that replacing Walker was an important roster need, while NFL.com described Price as Seattle’s running back replacement following Walker’s departure.

Price rushed for 1,692 yards and 21 touchdowns over his final three college seasons at Notre Dame and averaged 6.0 yards per carry for his college career.

But there was a warning sign in his scouting profile.

NFL.com specifically noted fumbling concerns from Price’s final college season, including multiple goal-line fumbles in 2025.

Two lost fumbles in his first three NFL games will only put more attention on that issue.

Seattle drafted Price to become a major part of its post-Walker backfield.

Whether the rookie gets another opportunity Sunday may now depend on how quickly the Seahawks are willing to put the ball back in his hands.