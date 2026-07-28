Seattle Seahawks Rookie Jadarian Price Gets Key Message from Mike Macdonald

Seattle Seahawks rookie Jadarian Price has already shown head coach Mike Macdonald the speed, quickness and decisiveness that made him a first-round draft pick.

It is Price’s work without the ball, however, that could determine how quickly the Seahawks trust him with a significant offensive role.

Macdonald highlighted the running back’s early performance in pass protection after Seattle’s third training-camp practice on July 27.

“You can see the decisiveness. You can see the movement ability, like the quickness, the speed,” Macdonald said. “Doing a lot of great things in pass protection, which I appreciate.”

Macdonald added that Price has “a great opportunity in front of him,” although the coach cautioned that it will become easier to evaluate the running game once the Seahawks begin practicing in pads and conducting more realistic reps. Seattle is scheduled to make that transition later in the week.

For Price, succeeding in those more physical situations could be the next step toward securing a major role in Seattle’s backfield.

Play

Jadarian Price’s Pass Protection Could Unlock a Bigger Role

Running backs can earn attention with explosive runs and catches, but pass protection frequently determines whether a young player stays on the field in important situations.

A missed assignment can expose the quarterback to an unblocked defender. That makes blitz recognition, communication and willingness to engage physically essential for any back hoping to handle third downs or two-minute situations.

Price acknowledged that he was not asked to handle a high volume of pass-protection assignments at Notre Dame, making his early progress particularly relevant.

Macdonald said evaluating that part of a college running back’s game can also be difficult because NFL coaches do not always know the player’s exact assignment, the protection rules he was taught or how quickly a particular play was designed to develop.

“You just don’t know what they’re being taught and the looks and the timing of plays,” Macdonald said. “It’s really just an attention to detail and being able to think on your feet.”

Macdonald believes Price possesses those mental traits. He also praised the rookie’s willingness to initiate contact with incoming defenders.

That development matters because Seattle has publicly discussed using Price in several ways. After the draft, Macdonald said the Seahawks intended to explore his ability as a runner, receiver and possible return specialist.

Pass protection represents another piece of that potential three-down profile.

Seahawks Are Testing Price Beyond His College Role

Price entered the NFL without the workload normally associated with a first-round running back.

Playing alongside Jeremiyah Love at Notre Dame, Price recorded 113 carries for 674 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns during the 2025 season. He also caught six passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns while scoring twice on kickoff returns.

The limited receiving volume left Seattle with questions to answer about how extensive his passing-game role could become. Through the opening practices of camp, the Seahawks have given Price opportunities to catch the ball out of the backfield and work with different offensive groups.

Macdonald said the early returns have not forced Seattle to eliminate many possibilities.

“He’s caught a lot of passes,” Macdonald said. “I think there’s some variety to the things you can do out of the backfield.”

Price’s rushing ability will receive a more meaningful test once the pads come on. His work in protection, meanwhile, offers an early indication that Seattle may not need to remove him whenever the situation suggests a pass.

That would make Price more than an explosive rookie who receives a predetermined package of carries. It would give the Seahawks a chance to deploy him without signaling their intentions to the defense.

For a young running back competing for immediate playing time, that may be the most important development of his first NFL camp.