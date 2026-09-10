Jadarian Price’s Girlfriend, Violet, Grabs Attention With Custom Seahawks Dress

It is a new NFL season and Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price could become a household name. Price’s girlfriend, Violet Raye, is already in midseason form when it comes to cheering on Price and the Hawks.

During the Seahawks’ preseason matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Raye showed off a custom Seahawks jersey-dress complete with Price’s new No. 8 along with his name on the back. Raye’s dress drew inspiration from the Seahawks’ royal blue throwback uniforms.

Fresh off an impressive college football career at Notre Dame, Price is poised to be the Seahawks starting running back during his rookie season.

The good news for Price is that former Notre Dame teammate Jeremiyah Love is now playing for the Arizona Cardinals, so the running back should get plenty of carries in his new home in the Pacific Northwest.

Here’s a look at Raye’s custom fit that drew smiley face emojis from Price in the comments.



Here’s what you need to know about the Seahawks’ newest running back.

Seahawks RB Jadarian Price & Girlfriend, Violet Raye, Prepared for the NFL Season in Mexico

The focus for Price is now on beginning his NFL career on the right note, but the playmaker also took some time to rest up ahead of a long season. Raye and Price spent part of the summer in Mexico.



Price’s girlfriend gave fans a glimpse of the couple’s offseason by posting photos from the trip as they enjoyed the water, sunshine and good food in Mexico.

Seahawks Coach Mike Macdonald on RB Jadarian Price: ‘We’re Really Confident in Him Going Into Week 1’

The expectations for Price are high in Seattle. Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency, and the Seahawks turned to the draft to find a potential replacement.

Seattle selected Price in the first round with the No. 32 overall pick. Despite dealing with an injury that prompted Price to miss time during training camp, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald explained why the team has so much faith in the rookie.

“He’s done a great job, he really has – all three downs,” Macdonald said of Price, per Seattle Sports. “He’s a rookie in terms of there’s gonna be things we’re gonna need to attack in his game that will show itself in games.

“We haven’t been afforded the luxury of having the bodies right now at running back to give him the reps maybe in a game that you normally would give to a rookie runner,” Macdonald continued.

“But he’s shown (enough) that we’re really confident in him going into Week 1. He’s kind of earned that decision for us to feel good about it, even though just about any other circumstance you definitely want really a rookie to get preseason exposure and experience.”

Jadarian Price Looks to Help Replace Ex-Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker Who Signed With the Chiefs

This could be one of the rare situations where the change works out for both Walker and the Seahawks. Walker found an ideal landing spot with the Kansas City Chiefs, who have been in need of a running back.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks appear thrilled by Price’s potential upside in just his rookie season. Fantasy owners are also hoping Price can carry the load as the Seahawks running back has been popular pick.