Seahawks Get Jadarian Price Update as Zach Charbonnet Waits

The Seattle Seahawks got rookie running back Jadarian Price back on the practice field Wednesday. They are going to need him there.

Price was limited as Seattle began preparations for its Week 3 game against the Washington Commanders, an encouraging step after he left Sunday’s 31-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals early.

The other half of the Seahawks’ running back update was less immediate: Zach Charbonnet is not returning to practice this week.

“He’ll practice this week and today,” head coach Mike Macdonald said of Price before Wednesday’s session. “We’ll see in what capacity, but he’ll be out there.”

Seattle later listed Price as a limited participant. The official injury report designated him with a chest injury, though a separate Seahawks.com update Wednesday described the injury as a shoulder issue. Price initially left the Arizona game with what the team called a chest injury, and postgame X-rays were negative.

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Jadarian Price Returns With Seahawks Backfield Still Shorthanded

Price’s return matters beyond Sunday.

Charbonnet, recovering from the torn ACL he suffered during last season’s divisional-round win over San Francisco, became eligible to practice this week while remaining on the physically unable to perform list.

Seattle isn’t opening that door yet.

Asked Wednesday whether the Seahawks would open Charbonnet’s practice window this week, Macdonald answered simply: “Not this week.”

Charbonnet cannot play before Seattle completes its Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, meaning Week 5 is the earliest he can return to game action.

That leaves Price, Emanuel Wilson and George Holani carrying the position for now.

Price has rushed for 104 yards through his first two NFL games, the most on the Seahawks. Macdonald also pointed to Price catching the ball out of the backfield Wednesday as an example of a skill Seattle identified while testing players in different situations during the offseason.

The rookie’s first two games have not been spotless. Price lost a fumble against Arizona before leaving with the injury. And Wilson made sure Seattle did not have to abandon its running game afterward.

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Wilson carried 21 times for 92 yards against Arizona, his heaviest workload since joining Seattle. He was involved even before Price exited and ultimately finished with eight more carries than the rookie.

That makes Price’s health only part of the equation.

Seattle has run the ball for 129.5 yards per game through two weeks, ninth in the NFL entering Week 3. Washington is allowing 101 rushing yards per game, 16th in the league.

Price still gives the Seahawks an explosive element they invested a first-round pick in. Wilson just showed he can handle volume. Charbonnet, meanwhile, remains part of the future rather than Sunday’s solution.

For at least one more week, Seattle’s backfield belongs to the players already carrying it.