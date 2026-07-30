Seattle Seahawks Linked to Reunion With 66.5 Sack Star

The Seattle Seahawks could bring a familiar pass rusher back to the Pacific Northwest.

Veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has drawn interest from the Seahawks and Houston Texans after visiting the Cleveland Browns, according to KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson. Clowney remains unsigned after producing 8.5 sacks for the Dallas Cowboys last season.

That interest is notable because Seattle is not searching for a player who would have to carry its pass rush. Clowney could instead join a veteran-heavy rotation built to keep its most established defenders fresh throughout another championship pursuit.

Clowney, 33, has accumulated 66.5 sacks over 12 NFL seasons. He appeared in only 13 games for Dallas in 2025 and started six, yet finished with the most sacks by any Cowboys defender. His season ended with a career-high three sacks against the New York Giants.

Wilson reported that Clowney visited Cleveland but left without an agreement. Houston, Seattle and several other teams were also showing interest as his market developed.

Former top overall #NFLDraft pick, three-time Pro Bowl edge Jadeveon Clowney visited #Browns today and has interest from #Texans and #Seahawks among several other teams as his market continues to grow, per league sources Clowney lives and trains in Houston and told @KPRC2 this… https://t.co/kSeRPpKttk pic.twitter.com/99FSbWzW1I — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 29, 2026

Jadeveon Clowney Would Add Another Proven Seahawks Pass Rusher

Seattle already addressed its edge depth by signing Dante Fowler Jr. in May.

Fowler’s one-year deal reportedly carries a maximum value of $5 million. He joined a group headlined by DeMarcus Lawrence and Derick Hall after Boye Mafe departed in free agency. Seattle did not select an edge defender in the 2026 NFL draft, although undrafted rookies are competing for reserve positions.

Adding Clowney would give head coach Mike Macdonald another experienced option without requiring the veteran to play every defensive snap.

Lawrence contemplated retirement following Seattle’s Super Bowl victory before deciding to return. Fowler will turn 32 in August, while Clowney turned 33 in February. Carrying three older edge defenders could present durability questions, but a deeper rotation would also allow Seattle to manage their workloads.

Clowney’s 2025 production suggests he can still capitalize on a specialized role. He recorded his 8.5 sacks on a Dallas defense that also employed Fowler, giving the Seahawks some familiarity with how the two veterans can coexist.

The Seahawks would still have to decide whether another veteran addition is worth taking developmental snaps away from Hall or a younger roster candidate. At the right price, however, Clowney would provide proven injury insurance and another option for obvious passing situations.

Clowney Made an Impact During His First Seattle Stint

Clowney previously spent the 2019 season with Seattle after arriving in a trade with the Texans.

His raw sack total was modest. He registered three sacks in 13 games, along with an interception, two defensive touchdowns, four forced fumbles and seven tackles for loss. His most memorable performance came in an overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers, when he recorded a sack, forced a fumble and scored on a fumble return.

The Seahawks named Clowney one of their first-half standouts that season, noting that his disruption exceeded his sack total and that the frequent double teams he faced created opportunities for teammates.

This version of Clowney would arrive under considerably different circumstances. Seattle traded for him in 2019 with the expectation that he would become the centerpiece of a struggling pass rush. A 2026 reunion would more likely position him as a rotational finisher on an already established defensive front.

No agreement has been reported, and the Browns and Texans give Clowney other reunion possibilities. But Seattle’s involvement indicates the Seahawks are still evaluating ways to reinforce their defense before the season—and Clowney’s recent production makes the possibility more than a nostalgia play.