Rashid Shaheed Makes Telling Jake Bobo Admission After Seahawks Injury

Jake Bobo caught only two passes during the Seattle Seahawks’ 2025 regular season. Rashid Shaheed made it clear those numbers don’t come close to explaining what Seattle just lost.

Bobo is out for the 2026 season after suffering a knee injury during the Seahawks’ joint practice with the Tennessee Titans. When Shaheed was asked Tuesday what Bobo’s absence means to Seattle, the veteran receiver gave an assessment that stood out considering Bobo’s limited statistical production.

“It’s a huge loss,” Shaheed said. “He’s a heartbeat of the offense.”

Shaheed continued: “We look to him for a lot of big plays and, you know, he’s been that, you know, since he’s been a part of this organization. And losing him, it definitely hurts.”

That description offers a window into why the Seahawks have continued to value Bobo much more highly than his box-score numbers might suggest.

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Seahawks Already Showed How Much They Value Jake Bobo

Seattle didn’t have to tell anyone how it felt about Bobo this offseason. Its actions did that.

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed the restricted free agent to a two-year, $5.5 million offer sheet in March, according to contract details from Over the Cap. The deal included $4.5 million fully guaranteed. Seattle exercised its right to match the offer and kept Bobo rather than allowing him to leave.

That was a significant commitment to a receiver who finished the previous regular season with two receptions for 20 yards.

But Bobo has never been defined entirely by receiving production.

The Seahawks noted when they tendered Bobo as a restricted free agent that he had become an important contributor as a blocker in the running game and on special teams. He also produced when Seattle needed him in the postseason, catching two passes for 33 yards and scoring a 17-yard touchdown in the NFC Championship Game.

Bobo has 34 catches for 323 yards and three touchdowns across 45 regular-season games since joining Seattle as an undrafted free agent in 2023.

That résumé helps explain why Shaheed can call a player with two catches last season a “heartbeat” of the offense without the two descriptions necessarily conflicting.

Jake Bobo Injury Changes Seahawks WR Competition

Bobo’s absence also creates a more immediate problem for Seattle.

Shaheed, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp give the Seahawks an established top three at receiver. The picture behind them is now less settled as Seattle approaches its final preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on August 28.

Shaheed acknowledged that Bobo’s injury puts “a little dent” in the receiver room but expressed confidence in the players competing behind him.

“We have guys that are going to step up,” Shaheed said. “I love our depth. We have a lot of guys that can make a lot of plays, tons of talent.”

Montorie Foster Jr. is one player pushing for a larger role.

Foster led Seattle with five catches for 36 yards and a touchdown in the preseason opener against Dallas after spending part of last season on the Seahawks’ practice squad.

Shaheed also praised Foster during Tuesday’s press conference, saying the young receiver “works super, super hard” and has “an opportunity to do something special.”

The Seahawks will have options to replace Bobo’s snaps.

Replacing everything Shaheed believes Bobo gave the offense could be considerably harder.