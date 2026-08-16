Seahawks’ Jalen Milroe Gets Blunt Message After Loss to Cowboys

The Seattle Seahawks fell in their preseason opener 17-7 to the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 15 at Lumen Field. With Sam Darnold not seeing action in the contest, it allowed for backups Drew Lock and Jalen Milroe to see the field.

Regarding Milroe, the 23-year-old went 5-for-8 on his pass attempts, resulting in 36 passing yards. However, Milroe made an impact with his legs, finishing with 36 rushing yards on five carries, including a 20-yard run. Moreover, the Seahawks QB averaged 7.2 yards per rushing attempt.

After the loss, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald spoke to the media and spotlighted Milroe’s ability to extend plays using his legs.

“There were spots [where] we got to see what the things that he was seeing, but I think the whole thing just needs to take another step,” Macdonald told reporters postgame.

“Was it there? Let’s encourage him to go rip it. I think some great things that Jalen did was extend plays with his legs. Something that has been a point of emphasis with him, and it’s great to see him do that today. That really helped us.”

Furthermore, Macdonald noted that he’s not restricting Milroe from deciding to use his legs and stay in the pocket.

“The play doesn’t have to end if there’s nobody to throw to in your progressions,” Macdonald added. “You’re allowed to extend the play. It’s up to you how long the play goes.”

Mike Macdonald on How Seahawks QBs Played Against Dallas

Moreover, Macdonald shared his thoughts on how Milroe and Lock played as both players had an opportunity to cement themselves as QB2 behind Sam Darnold. While Darnold stayed healthy last season, that might not be the case this campaign, so either Lock or Milroe needs to show in these games that they are ready to come in whenever Seattle needs them.

“[Both quarterbacks were] good enough to put up seven points,” Macdonald noted. “Got to put up more points. We need to operate better. There are some good things.

“It’s so great to have tape against another team now, in a real, different type of setting where the pass rush is live, you’re up against the play clock, there are penalties. All these different things that you’d have to be able to play out are great learning experiences for everybody, quarterbacks included.”

Seattle Didn’t Meet Its Standard In Loss to Cowboys

Despite this contest being a preseason game and one where the Seahawks want to get their footing to help them prepare for the regular season, Macdonald noted that it doesn’t meet the standards they are looking to set.

“We’re going to learn a lot from this game, whether you take the result out of it; obviously, it’s disappointing to lose the game,” Macdonald said. “Anytime you line up in anything competitively, we’re trying to win.

“But right now, our process needs to improve. That’s really the biggest takeaway, is on both phases, on offense and defense, our operation is not up to par, and how we’re finishing plays is not up to par.

“So that’ll be a focus moving forward, but it’s good to know. I’m glad we know now the things we need to be able to do to take our team to the next level. And we have a great opportunity to go figure it out. We got a big week coming up.”