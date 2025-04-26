Seahawks Dispute New QB Jalen Milroe’s Bold Claim During NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks may have found their quarterback of the future after selecting Alabama Crimson Tide standout Jalen Milroe in the third round with the No. 92 overall pick. Seahawks fans know that the franchise has had some success in selecting quarterbacks in the third round.

Seattle snagged eventual Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson in the third round with the No. 75 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft. The Seahawks appear to be thrilled that Milroe fell to the third round, but there is some discrepancy about one claim Milroe made after being selected in the NFL draft.

Milroe told reporters that he was the No. 1 rated quarterback on the Seahawks’ draft board.

“So, the Seahawks believe I’m the best quarterback in the draft and they emphasized that,” Milroe noted on April 25, 2025. “And then also with them getting to know me is, you know, spending time with me one-on-one at the facility and just talking ball as well.

“So, (the Seahawks) just took it as an opportunity to get to know me. How I view X’s and O’s, what drives me. All the process when it comes to preparation. All those different things, you know, I was able to talk to everyone in the staff about that.”

Seahawks GM John Schneider on Jalen Milroe Being No. 1 QB: ‘No, I Don’t Think He Was’

While the Seahawks are excited to add Milroe to a crowded quarterback room, Seattle general manager John Schneider admitted Milroe was not the team’s QB1 in the 2025 NFL draft. Schneider hinted that the team’s ability to use Milroe right away in certain packages did have appeal compared to other quarterback prospects.

“No, I don’t think he was, actually, no,” Schneider said on April 25, when asked about Milroe’s claim. “But it was (expletive) close. Yeah, he’s a unique, special kid, special athlete. …special young man (and) athlete. And we’re going to develop him as a quarterback. But with that, he’s going to add something special as we go.”

The Seahawks Plan to Utilize Jalen Milroe in Special Packages While Sam Darnold Remains the Starting QB

The Seahawks made it clear that Sam Darnold’s the team’s starting quarterback. Head coach Mike Macdonald estimated that Darnold will play “90%” of the snaps with Milroe likely being utilized in special packaages.

“… He probably said that about the draft board because we just add an explosive weapon while he develops as a quarterback, right?” Schneider added. “I mean, which rookie quarterback’s going to come in and knock it out of the park right away? Like, everybody needs that time.”

Milroe threw for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 64.3% of his passes in 13 games for Alabama during the 2024 season. The quarterback showed off his athleticism by adding 726 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground, better numbers than many running backs.

There is no question about Milroe’s rushing ability, but the quarterback’s biggest growth opportunities will happen in the pocket. The good news for Milroe is the rookie will be able to learn behind Darnold to start out his NFL career.