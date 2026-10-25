Seattle Seahawks Announce Late QB Change Before Chiefs Game

The Seattle Seahawks made a change to their quarterback depth chart ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, putting second-year quarterback Jalen Milroe one play away from replacing Sam Darnold.

Milroe will serve as Seattle’s primary backup quarterback for the October 25 game after veteran Drew Lock was designated as the emergency third quarterback due to a right elbow injury.

The Seahawks confirmed Lock’s status when they released their official inactive list before kickoff. The veteran had been listed as questionable after being limited in all three practices leading up to the game.

For Milroe, the designation represents an opportunity to take on a larger role on game day, even if he never leaves the sideline.

Jalen Milroe Moves Up Seahawks Depth Chart Behind Sam Darnold

Darnold remains Seattle’s starting quarterback against Kansas City. However, with Lock unavailable for normal backup duties, Milroe will be the next man up if Darnold cannot continue.

It’s a notable development for the 23-year-old Alabama product, whom Seattle selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft with the No. 92 overall pick.

Milroe appeared in three regular-season games as a rookie, recording four rushing yards on three attempts. He did not attempt a pass and was inactive during the postseason.

He has yet to appear in a regular-season game in 2026, making Sunday’s promotion his first opportunity of the season to serve as Seattle’s primary backup quarterback.

Milroe’s dual-threat skill set also makes him a different option from Lock. During his college career at Alabama, he accounted for 78 touchdowns, including 33 on the ground, demonstrating the athletic ability that made him an intriguing developmental prospect for Seattle.

Still, the quarterback change should not be mistaken for a permanent promotion over Lock. Sunday’s arrangement is directly connected to the veteran’s elbow injury, rather than an announced shakeup in Seattle’s long-term quarterback plans.

Is Drew Lock Playing Tonight Against the Chiefs?

Lock is inactive for Seattle’s Week 7 game against Kansas City but will dress as the emergency third quarterback.

That designation comes with an important restriction. Under the NFL’s emergency quarterback rule, Lock can enter the game only if both Darnold and Milroe become unavailable due to injury or disqualification.

The Seahawks cannot turn to Lock simply because of poor quarterback play or a coaching decision to make a substitution.

Lock’s right elbow injury kept him limited throughout the practice week, and the team ultimately opted to give Milroe the active backup role.

Seahawks Get Positive Injury News Before Chiefs Game

While Seattle will be without Lock in his usual role, the team received better news elsewhere on its roster.

Safety Nick Emmanwori, linebacker Uchenna Nwosu and edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence are all active despite entering the weekend with questionable designations.

The Seahawks will still be without running back Zach Charbonnet, linebackers Drake Thomas and Chazz Surratt, linebacker Connor O’Toole, running back Robert Henry Jr. and guard Beau Stephens.

Seattle enters the matchup looking to end a two-game losing streak following defeats against the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos.

For now, Darnold remains firmly in charge of the offense. But if Seattle needs another quarterback against Kansas City, the opportunity belongs to Milroe.