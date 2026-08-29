Jalen Milroe Gets Strong Message After Seahawks’ Tie With Chiefs

The Seattle Seahawks gave Jalen Milroe the entire preseason finale to play as the game against the Kansas City Chiefs ended in a 9-9 tie on Aug. 28 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Milroe posted a 101.9 passer rating and went 16-for-26 on his pass attempts for 223 passing yards and one touchdown, which was a four-yard pass to Nick Vannett.

Moreover, Milroe was sacked once and impacted the game with his legs, recording seven carries for 20 yards, with his longest run being seven yards. After the game, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald spoke to reporters and shared his thoughts on Milroe’s performance.

“Stick to your reads and then, if it’s there, rip it; if it’s not, progress,” Macdonald told reporters when talking about what he saw from Milroe. “Ultimately, you are allowed to run too, which I thought he did in some opportune moments. So I definitely felt like he took a step in his game, and he should be excited about his growth.”

Milroe’s performance against the Chiefs was a better one than his game against the Tennessee Titans in the second preseason contest. Milroe took the field in the second half of that game and went 6-for-11 on his pass attempts for 52 passing yards, and he had one rush attempt for 16 yards.

Still, it was the turnovers that would haunt Milroe as he recorded two interceptions, was sacked twice, and posted a passer rating of 27.7. Nonetheless, he responded in the third preseason game and handled the adversity.

Jalen Milroe on His Performance Against the Chiefs

After the game, Milroe spoke about his performance as he looks to continue to grow heading into his second season with the Seahawks.

“I think no matter what play it was, doing what was called, whether it’s the passing game, running game, ensuring that our offense is going in the right direction, seeing it, ripping it, going through progressions,” Milroe told reporters.

“Leading the guys. Decisive in a multitude of ways, especially in this game. But that was definitely the point of emphasis going into this game, being decisive, and that was something that we talked about for sure.”

Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe Talks About His Growth

While Milroe will likely be QB3 on the Seahawks’ depth chart, that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a productive training camp and preseason for him. The former third-round pick shared how much he’s grown from the start of the spring to now, with the 2026 season only a few days away.

“It’s been a grind, man, coming into the NFL, putting my best foot forward, going through different phases of camp,” Milroe added. “Going through games, man, you learn a lot. You see a lot. We played a multitude of defenses, seen a lot. And so that’s only gonna allow me to improve. I’m excited. I’m hungry to get an opportunity to keep on competing, keep on getting better, and earn the chance to keep on improving.

“That’s what it’s about. Be better than you were game one, game two, game three. And so every opportunity that we have as a group to get better, I’m gonna try to do that as much as possible. So I was just happy to be able to take the field with my teammates and them trusting in me and just seeing the joy that I had on the field.”