Seahawks’ Strangely Get New Jalen Milroe Trade Idea After Latest NFL Injuries

The Seattle Seahawks only have to healthy quarterbacks on their active roster. But the NFL rumor mill stops for no one.

So while identifying potential quarterback trade targets for the Washington Commanders after Jayden Daniels’s injury in Week 2, Bleacher Report’s Moe Morton named Seahawks QB3 Jalen Milroe a target for Washington.

The Commanders may be able to acquire Jalen Milroe from the Seattle Seahawks if Sam Darnold returns from a glute injury in a week or so. Seattle selected Milroe in the third round of the 2025 draft, but he’s third on its depth chart behind Darnold and Drew Lock, who’s played well as a fill-in over the last two weeks,” wrote Morton.

“In Washington, Milroe could play meaningful regular-season snaps if Daniels can’t stay healthy, which would accelerate his development.”

The Seahawks selected Milroe at No. 92 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. He entered this season as Seattle’s QB3, but Washington might consider him a nice addition to its quarterback room to backup Marcus Mariota if Daniels misses significant time.

Daniels left Week 2 on Sunday with a dislocated left elbow.

Could the Seahawks Trade QB Jalen Milroe to the Commanders?

Getty Bleacher Report’s Mope Morton proposed the Seattle Seahawks trade quarterback Jalen Milroe to the Washington Commanders.

Milroe hasn’t attempted a pass for the Seahawks in the regular season. But he’s just one bad hit on Drew Lock away from playing significant snaps for Seattle.

That’s because at the moment Sam Darnold is sidelined with an injury. With Darnold out, the Seahawks are rolling with Lock as their starter and Milroe as the only other healthy signal-caller on the roster.

With that in mind, it’s a little strange to suggest Milroe as a trade target for anybody. The Seahawks need him for insurance.

In Moton’s defense, he did say perhaps the Commanders could trade him in a few weeks when presumably Darnold will be back in the lineup. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Monday that could be as early as Week 3.

But even then, it’s not clear the Seahawks have any interest in a Milroe trade, especially as a “bargain” pick up for the Commanders. The Seahawks have kept Milroe as a developmental QB3 prospect through two preseasons. The organization would have to experience a sudden change of heart to deal him before the 2026 NFL trade deadline.