Jamal Adams Shares 2 Words on Seahawks Losing Executive to Vikings

Safety Jamal Adams didn’t work out over the long run for the Seattle Seahawks. But he doesn’t appear to hold any ill will toward the Seahawks front office.

That became clear when Adams congratulated Seattle assistant general manager Nolan Teasley for becoming the next Minnesota Vikings GM.

In response to ESPN’s Adam Schefter breaking that news Saturday, Adams shared a very positive 2-word reaction. Adams also included a goat emoji in his post on X.

Teasley was one of five finalists for the Vikings general manager role. CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported May 20 that Teasley would receive a second interview for the role after Memorial Day.

The other finalists for the role were Vikings interim GM Rob Brzezinski, Denver Broncos’ Reed Burckhardt, Buffalo Bills‘ Terrance Gray, and Los Angeles Rams‘ John McKay.

In addition to Schefter, ESPN’s Kevin Seifert wrote Saturday sources told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero the Vikings were hiring Teasley as their next GM.

Seahawks’ Jamal Adams Congratulates Nolan Teasley

Based on how things ended with Adams and the Seahawks, fans might have expected a more negative response from Adams on Teasley. Two years ago, the Seahawks released Adams after he finished his fourth season with the Seahawks.

In the final two campaigns, Adams played just 10 total contests. He missed all but one game during the 2022 campaign because of a torn quad tendon.

Adams, though, was nothing but positive about Teasley’s new gig. He even included a goat emoji.

“Adams made a simple response to NFL insider Adam Schefter’s tweet about Teasley’s move to the NFC North,” wrote Fansided’s 12th Man Rising’s Lee Vowell. “The former Seahawks safety wrote, ‘Congratulations bro!!’ followed by an emoji of a goat.

“The words were nice, of course, but the DB calling Teasley a GOAT is even higher praise.”

Vikings Hire Teasley as General Manager

The Vikings hired Teasley to replace Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who they fired as general manager on January 30. Brzezinski served as Minnesota’s interim general manager during free agency and the NFL draft.

“Because they fired Adofo-Mensah so late in the process, the Wilfs — the Vikings owners — decided to tap Brzezinski, their longtime salary cap analyst and contract negotiator, to lead a temporary front office during the most important team-building time of the year,” wrote Seifert. “Brzezinski will remain with the Vikings in his previous role as executive vice president of football operations, a source said.”

Teasley spent 13 seasons with the Seahawks, starting as an intern in the team’s scouting department in 2013. He became a Seahawks pro personnel scout in 2014 and then the organization’s assistant director of pro personnel after three seasons.

From 2018-22, Teasley was Seattle’s director of pro personnel before becoming assistant general manager. He was in that role (director of pro personnel) when the Seahawks traded for Adams.

In his first Seahawks season during 2020, Adams made the Pro Bowl and second-team All Pro. But he didn’t play a full season again in Seattle after that.

Last season, Adams reunited with former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll with the Las Vegas Raiders. He posted 45 combined tackles, including five for loss with one sack and one forced fumble in 17 games.

This offseason, Adams remains a free agent.