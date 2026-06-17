Jared Verse Reveals Final Seahawks Message to Rams Teammates After Trade

Edge rusher Jared Verse will continue his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns this season. But it doesn’t sound like Verse’s feelings about one of his biggest former rivals in the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks, is going to change.

In a recent interview with Cleveland Browns senior broadcaster Nathan Zegura, Verse shared he received the opportunity to address his former Los Angeles Rams teammates one more time. In his good-bye message after his trade, Verse made clear beating the Seahawks should be the team’s very top priority.

“I told them the most important thing, ‘Make sure’ – and I’m not going to cuss – ‘Make sure you beat the Seahawks. That’s all I care about,’” Verse told Zegura he said.

The message doesn’t really come as much surprise. Previously this offseason, Verse shared how badly he disliked the entire Seahawks organization.

Verse spent two seasons with the Rams. During that time, he faced the Seahawks five times, including once in the playoffs.

The two teams split the four regular season matchups. His final game with Los Angeles was the 31-27 NFC championship game loss to the Seahawks.