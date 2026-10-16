Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Brother Deletes Sam Darnold Dig After Seahawks-Broncos

Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s brother had plenty to say during the Seattle Seahawks’ Thursday Night Football matchup against the Denver Broncos. By the end of the night, those comments were apparently gone.

Canaan Smith-Njigba deleted his game-related posts on X, including one that appeared to take a shot at quarterback Sam Darnold while defending his brother against a comparison to Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase.

The apparent cleanup came on a night when Darnold threw two interceptions, including a costly overtime turnover that set up Denver’s game-winning field goal in a 17-14 Seahawks loss.

Although Canaan never mentioned Darnold by name, his reference to Cincinnati having a “$200 million dollar QB” introduced an uncomfortable comparison amid another difficult performance from Seattle’s starter.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Brother Fires Back at Ja’Marr Chase Comparison

The exchange began with former NFL defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko, who weighed in on the ongoing debate involving Smith-Njigba and Chase.

“Ja’Marr Chase never lied,” Fehoko wrote on X. “I don’t know why but JSN never sees double teams regardless of him being isolated or in the slot. Ja’Marr constantly sees two guys 80% of his plays.”

Canaan Smith-Njigba wasn’t having it.

“lol he gets doubled. Jax just runs better routes,” Canaan responded Thursday night.

Then he turned his attention to the personnel surrounding the two receivers.

“Also don’t have a 100 million dollar WR on the other side. Anddddd a 200 million dollar QB.”

The comparison points to Cincinnati’s expensive offensive supporting cast, including quarterback Joe Burrow and receiver Tee Higgins.

Smith-Njigba, meanwhile, has spent the season operating as Seattle’s primary receiving threat, with Darnold running the offense.

Canaan’s message was ostensibly a defense of his brother, but the implication was hard to miss: Smith-Njigba is producing without the same advantages that Chase enjoys in Cincinnati.

That includes the quarterback throwing him the football.

Sam Darnold Throws 2nd Interception in Overtime Against Broncos

Unfortunately for Darnold, his performance against Denver gave the quarterback conversation even more fuel.

The Seahawks quarterback threw another interception in overtime Thursday night, bringing his total to two against the Broncos and seven over his last four games.

Darnold completed 27 of 51 passes for 278 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions, according to the game’s updated box score. He was also sacked five times, losing 38 yards.

Those numbers followed an equally frustrating outing against the San Francisco 49ers on October 11, when Darnold threw two interceptions in Seattle’s 32-29 defeat.

The turnover problems have become a troubling trend for a Seattle offense built around one of the NFL’s most productive receivers.

And that’s what made Canaan Smith-Njigba’s comments so interesting.

While defending his brother against comparisons to Ja’Marr Chase, Canaan pointed to the advantage Cincinnati enjoys with Joe Burrow under center.

He didn’t explicitly criticize Darnold, but the contrast was unmistakable, especially on a night when Seattle’s quarterback completed barely half his passes and failed to throw a touchdown.

The timing of the post, followed by yet another costly interception, only added to the controversy.

Ja’Marr Chase and Jaxon Smith-Njigba Debate Takes Another Turn

There is some history behind Thursday’s exchange.

Chase previously questioned why Smith-Njigba did not appear to attract the same amount of double-team coverage, sparking discussion about how defenses approach the two star receivers.

Canaan’s response introduced another variable: the players lining up alongside them.

Cincinnati has invested heavily in both Burrow and Higgins, making it considerably more difficult for opposing defenses to devote all their resources to stopping Chase.

Seattle’s offensive structure is different, with Smith-Njigba serving as the focal point of its passing attack.

The Seahawks receiver entered Thursday’s contest with 583 receiving yards through five games, according to StatMuse, even while Seattle worked through significant turnover problems.

Whether Canaan intended to criticize Darnold specifically is unclear. He did not name Seattle’s quarterback, and his post primarily defended his brother against Fehoko’s assessment.

But for a Seahawks team facing questions about its passing attack, the reference to Cincinnati’s high-priced quarterback was bound to draw attention.

And with Seattle trying to keep pace with the undefeated 49ers in the NFC West, the quarterback conversation carries considerably more weight than a typical social media argument.