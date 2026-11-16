Seahawks Star Jaxon Smith-Njigba Calls Out Refs Over TD-Erasing Flag

Jaxon Smith-Njigba left Las Vegas with a win and a monster stat line, but a controversial first-half flag cost the Seattle Seahawks star an even bigger day.

An offensive pass interference penalty wiped out Smith-Njigba’s apparent 29-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter of Sunday’s 21-13 victory over the Raiders. The flag was part of a frustrating first half for Seattle’s offense, and Smith-Njigba did not agree with the call.

“It didn’t feel like I pushed off at all. We’ve had some hand battling. I tend to snap off pretty quick and he fell. That’s my perspective of it,” Smith-Njigba said. “The refs are human but it sucks they go out there and make mistakes.”

The penalty took away what would have been Seattle’s answer to an early Raiders touchdown. The Seahawks eventually reached the end zone on that same possession, but Smith-Njigba went into halftime with just one catch for 11 yards.

Seattle trailed 10-7 at the break after running only 17 offensive plays and collecting four first downs.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Praises Drew Lock After Seahawks Win

Lock helped Seattle overcome the flag with a play that required both improvisation and awareness. Facing third-and-15 later on the drive, he escaped pressure to his left and stopped just before crossing the line of scrimmage. Lock then delivered a 34-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp, who slid to secure the catch in the end zone.

Lock produced another highlight after halftime, buying time outside the pocket before finding Smith-Njigba for a 71-yard touchdown. That score pushed Seattle’s lead to 21-10 with 7:02 remaining in the third quarter.

“Incredible. Drew time and time again coming through for us. The way he prepares and goes out there and lets it loose,” Smith-Njigba said. “That’s one of the best plays I’ve seen from him.”

Lock finished 14-of-17 passing for 240 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. However, he did lose two fumbles.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Explodes for 144 Yards in Third Quarter

Smith-Njigba caught six passes for 144 yards and a touchdown in the third quarter alone, turning a quiet afternoon into another standout outing.

Before the long touchdown, he had catches of 30 and 23 yards on the drive that ended with rookie Jadarian Price’s 12-yard touchdown run. Seattle scored twice in the quarter to take control.

Smith-Njigba’s history includes a 15-catch, 347-yard, three-touchdown performance for Ohio State against Utah in the 2022 Rose Bowl. Even with that game on his resume, Sunday’s burst gave him something to consider.

“I don’t think I’ve had a quarter like that,” he said. “Just staying in the game, waiting until my number is called and making the most of it.”

He finished with eight catches for a season-high 171 yards. JSN has 1,207 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches through 10 games, already matching his career-high in touchdowns for a season. Seattle improved to 6-4 entering its bye week.