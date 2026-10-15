Seahawks Make Jaxon Smith-Njigba Announcement After Injury Update

The Seattle Seahawks have made another announcement involving star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba ahead of Thursday’s matchup against the Denver Broncos, this time with some encouraging news after his ankle injury.

Seattle announced Wednesday, October 14, that Smith-Njigba will serve as one of the team’s three captains for Thursday Night Football, joining defensive tackle Byron Murphy II and fullback Brady Russell.

The Seahawks have rotated their game captains throughout the 2026 season, giving different players an opportunity to represent the team each week.

Smith-Njigba also reshared the team’s announcement on his Instagram Story, acknowledging the honor ahead of a game in which Seattle is trying to rebound from consecutive losses.

It’s a notable development for Smith-Njigba, who has been dealing with an ankle injury since Sunday’s 32-29 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Gets Positive Injury News Before Broncos Game

Smith-Njigba’s availability had become a concern after the Seahawks listed him as a limited participant on their first two injury reports of the week.

He appeared to aggravate his ankle during the first half of Sunday’s loss to San Francisco, receiving treatment and having the ankle taped before continuing to play.

Despite the injury, Smith-Njigba finished with five receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Wednesday brought a positive development. Smith-Njigba participated fully in Seattle’s final practice before traveling to Denver, and the Seahawks did not assign him an injury designation for Thursday.

Head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed the receiver’s readiness during his October 14 press conference.

“Those guys, they’re ready to play. Look good,” Macdonald said when asked about Smith-Njigba and defensive tackle Leonard Williams, who has also been managing an ankle injury.

Smith-Njigba’s captaincy announcement adds another encouraging note to a week that began with uncertainty surrounding his health.

Seahawks Star Faces Big Opportunity Against Injured Broncos Defense

Smith-Njigba has been Seattle’s most productive offensive weapon through five games, recording 37 receptions for 583 yards and seven touchdowns.

He leads the NFL in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, having surpassed 100 receiving yards in four of Seattle’s first five games.

Now, he enters Thursday’s matchup with an intriguing opportunity against a Denver defense missing several important players.

The Broncos have ruled out All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II and safety Talanoa Hufanga, both of whom are dealing with ankle injuries. Cornerback Riley Moss is also questionable with a rib injury.

That leaves Denver facing the NFL’s leading receiver without its top cornerback, an unfavorable situation for a defense preparing for Seattle’s passing attack.

Smith-Njigba will also have something to prove after Sunday’s defeat.

Despite another 100-yard performance against San Francisco, the receiver took responsibility for a critical late drop that contributed to Seattle’s inability to complete its comeback.

“I will learn from this and will be better. Our team will be better,” Smith-Njigba said following the loss.

Three days later, the Seahawks have selected him to help lead the team into one of its most important early-season matchups.

Seattle enters Thursday at 3-2, looking to end a two-game losing streak and keep pace in the NFC West.

Smith-Njigba’s ankle injury no longer carries a game designation. His role as one of Seattle’s captains is official.

Now comes the opportunity to help deliver the response he promised after Sunday’s defeat.