Jaxon Smith-Njigba Gives Seahawks Fans Another Reason to Root for Passing Yards

Seattle Seahawks fans already have plenty invested in every Jaxon Smith-Njigba catch this season. Now some of those receptions could help put airline miles in their accounts, too.

Smith-Njigba promoted Delta’s 12Status program on Instagram ahead of Seattle’s season opener, highlighting one of its most unusual benefits: eligible fans can earn one SkyMile for every Seahawks passing yard during the 2026 regular season.

“All the 12s deserve something extra,” Smith-Njigba wrote in the sponsored post. “That’s why just for joining 12Status, you’ll earn 1 mile for every passing yard at home and away.”

The timing gives Seahawks fans another incentive to watch Seattle’s passing attack as the reigning Super Bowl champions prepare to open their title defense.

How the Seahawks Passing-Yard Reward Works

Delta and the Seahawks brought 12Status back for its 10th season in August.

The program is available to Washington residents who are at least 18 years old and are members of Delta’s SkyMiles program. Fans must enroll in 12Status before accumulating the football-related mileage benefit.

Once enrolled, members receive one SkyMile for each Seahawks passing yard in regular-season games, whether Seattle is playing at Lumen Field or on the road.

That can add up.

Seattle finished the 2025 regular season with 4,063 net passing yards, according to the Seahawks’ official statistics. Quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 4,048 yards while Smith-Njigba finished with 1,793 receiving yards during his breakout season.

Smith-Njigba therefore isn’t merely a recognizable face for the promotion. His production could directly contribute to the mileage total fans receive.

The receiver is coming off a season that established him among the NFL’s elite. He was named the AP Offensive Player of the Year, earned first-team All-Pro recognition and helped Seattle win Super Bowl LX. He was subsequently voted No. 5 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026.

Delta’s Seahawks Program Has Already Given Away Billions of Miles

The passing-yard benefit is not a one-year gimmick.

Delta says more than 129,000 people enrolled in 12Status for the 2025-26 season, with members receiving more than 535 million miles. Since the program debuted in 2016, the airline says it has awarded approximately 2.4 billion miles.

There are several additional benefits this season.

According to the Seahawks, 12Status members can receive Zone 5 priority boarding when departing Seattle-Tacoma International Airport during the season. Members also receive 12% off purchases at participating Seahawks Pro Shop locations on the 12th day of each month during the 2026-27 season.

The promotion arrives at an ideal time for Smith-Njigba and Seattle.

The Seahawks open the regular season Sept. 9 against the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl LX rematch. Smith-Njigba was limited to four catches for 27 yards against New England in the Super Bowl, giving the Patriots a blueprint they will try to recreate in Week 1.

For Washington-based fans enrolled in 12Status, however, the rooting interest extends beyond the final score.

Every time Darnold puts the ball in the air and Smith-Njigba helps move Seattle down the field, the Seahawks’ passing total could also be moving somebody closer to their next trip.