Jaxon Smith-Njigba Sends 7-Word Message After Career Day vs. Cardinals

Jaxon Smith-Njigba apparently thinks the Seattle Seahawks are going to need more room.

The star receiver posted a seven-word message on Instagram after torching the Arizona Cardinals in Seattle’s 31-7 victory on September 20.

“I DONT THINK THE BUILDING BIG ENOUGH,” Smith-Njigba wrote.

He added “AGTGOD” — shorthand for “all glory to God,” an acronym Smith-Njigba has regularly used on social media.

The bravado came with receipts.

Smith-Njigba caught nine passes for 155 yards and a career-high three touchdowns as the Seahawks improved to 2-0. His afternoon included an 82-yard touchdown on Seattle’s opening possession, the longest reception of his NFL career.

For a player who spent most of 2025 rewriting Seattle’s receiving record book, Smith-Njigba somehow found several new marks to hit.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Reaches Multiple Career Highs Against Cardinals

Smith-Njigba needed two offensive snaps to establish the first one.

Drew Lock’s opening pass was not initially designed as a deep shot, according to the Seahawks, but Smith-Njigba shook Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson and broke free down the sideline. Lock adjusted and found him for an 82-yard touchdown.

Smith-Njigba’s previous career-long reception was 63 yards.

The touchdowns kept coming.

Lock found Smith-Njigba from seven yards out in the third quarter and again for a 12-yard score in the fourth, giving the receiver the first three-touchdown game of his NFL career. He became the first Seahawks player with three receiving touchdowns in a game since DK Metcalf in 2023.

There was another piece of franchise history buried in the box score.

Smith-Njigba became only the third Seahawks player to finish a game with at least 150 receiving yards and three touchdown catches. The other two: Hall of Famer Steve Largent, who did it twice, and Tyler Lockett.

Not bad company.

JSN Is Already Back Atop the NFL Receiving Race

The bigger problem for opposing defenses is that Arizona hardly represented a one-game eruption.

Smith-Njigba opened the season with eight catches for 122 yards and a touchdown against the New England Patriots. Through two games, he has 17 receptions for an NFL-leading 277 yards and four touchdowns.

That comes directly after a 2025 season in which Smith-Njigba led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards on a franchise-record 119 catches while scoring 10 touchdowns. He was named AP Offensive Player of the Year and a unanimous first-team All-Pro.

And the 100-yard games have become routine.

Smith-Njigba has reached triple digits in receiving yards 11 times since the beginning of last season, four more than any other NFL player during that span, according to Stathead data cited by Seattle Sports.

The remarkable part is that Seattle has produced its 2-0 start while barely using its starting quarterback.

Sam Darnold has been sidelined by injury, leaving Lock to handle most of the quarterback snaps. Against Arizona, Lock completed 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Every touchdown pass went to Smith-Njigba.

“He’s gonna find ways to get open. That’s what makes him one of the best receivers,” Lock said afterward.

Seahawks Keep Winning While Smith-Njigba Keeps Climbing

Smith-Njigba’s numbers were only part of a larger Seattle milestone.

The victory was the Seahawks’ 12th consecutive win including the postseason, the longest winning streak in franchise history, and their 10th straight victory over Arizona.

Seattle is 2-0. Smith-Njigba leads the league in receiving yards. His backup quarterback just threw him three touchdowns.

Maybe the building really is getting a little cramped.