Seattle Seahawks Star Jaxon Smith-Njigba Gets Major News Going into Next Season

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is getting a rare distinction going into the 2026 season.

Topps announced that Smith-Njigba will be one of only five NFL players to wear a Gold NFL Shield next season, joining Matthew Stafford, Myles Garrett, Tetairoa McMillan and Carson Schwengler. The game-used patches will later be placed into ultra-rare trading cards, according to Topps’ post.

For Smith-Njigba, the honor is more than a collector-driven moment. It is another reminder of how completely he changed his standing in the league during a 2025 season that ended with him being named AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Smith-Njigba beat out Christian McCaffrey, Puka Nacua, Bijan Robinson and Drake Maye for the award.

The Gold Shield news also arrives at a fascinating point in Smith-Njigba’s career. He is no longer a promising former first-round pick waiting for a full No. 1 role. He is now the centerpiece of Seattle’s passing game and one of the clearest candidates to be the best wide receiver in football in 2026.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s OPOY Season Was Not Just Volume

Smith-Njigba’s 2025 numbers were massive: 119 receptions, an NFL-best 1,793 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. ESPN listed him fourth in receptions, first in receiving yards, tied for sixth in touchdowns and 10th in yards per catch.

That combination matters. This was not a receiver piling up underneath catches in a low-efficiency offense, and it was not a splash-play specialist surviving on a handful of deep shots. Smith-Njigba gave the Seahawks both.

NFL.com noted that he had at least 72 receiving yards in 15 of 17 games, a consistency marker that separates elite production from a hot streak. He also led the NFL with 542 deep receiving yards and 13 deep receptions, per Next Gen Stats cited by NFL.com.

That is the real leap. Smith-Njigba entered the league with questions about whether he would be more of a high-volume slot weapon than a field-tilting No. 1 receiver. In 2025, he answered by becoming both: a target earner who could win with timing, route detail and explosiveness downfield.

Smith-Njigba Has Improved Every Year With the Seahawks

Smith-Njigba’s rise has also been unusually clean.

As a rookie in 2023, he posted 63 catches for 628 yards and four touchdowns. In 2024, he jumped to 100 catches for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns. Then came the 2025 eruption: 119 catches, 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has 282 career receptions and 3,551 career receiving yards through three seasons.

That career arc is why the Gold Shield honor lands differently. Smith-Njigba did not come out of nowhere. He has grown from complementary receiver to high-volume starter to award-winning offensive engine.

The Seahawks also trusted him at exactly the right time. After Seattle moved on from DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, there was a fair question about whether Smith-Njigba could carry a passing game without the same established star power around him. NFL.com wrote that those concerns proved unnecessary, as Smith-Njigba and Sam Darnold became one of the league’s top passing combinations.

Sam Darnold Stability Could Help JSN Chase Another Leap

The next step may come from something Smith-Njigba did not have entering 2025: quarterback continuity.

Darnold signed a three-year, $100.5 million deal with the Seahawks in 2025, with $55 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network’s initial report. He then helped Seattle reach the Super Bowl while throwing for 4,048 yards, 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

That matters for Smith-Njigba’s projection. Year 1 with Darnold already produced the best receiving season in the NFL. Year 2 gives the Seahawks a chance to build on timing routes, option concepts, red-zone chemistry and the vertical shots that turned Smith-Njigba from great to overwhelming.

It is difficult to argue for any receiver having a better 2026 setup than Smith-Njigba. He has the target share of a true No. 1. He has already shown he can lead the league in receiving yards. He has a quarterback who has proven he will feed him. And he’s still only 24.

The “best receiver in the NFL” debate usually starts with players such as Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb and Puka Nacua. Smith-Njigba now belongs in that conversation, and there is a case he should be at the front of it.

He just led the league in yards. He won Offensive Player of the Year. He produced underneath and deep. He did it for a Seahawks team that went 14-3, earned the NFC’s No. 1 seed, and won the Super Bowl.

The Gold NFL Shield is a trading-card detail on the surface. For Seattle, it is also a symbol of where Smith-Njigba now stands.

The Seahawks do not just have a rising star anymore. They have a receiver with a legitimate path to being the standard at the position.