NFL Put on Blast Over Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba OPOY Trophy Mistake

After initially calling out the NFL for an erroneous mistake with his Offensive Player of the Year trophy, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba laughed off the error a little on social media. Popular Seahawks podcast host Brian Nemhauser, though, wasn’t laughing at all.

On Tuesday night, Nemhauser ripped into the league for mislabeling the OPOY trophy for Smith-Njigba.

A picture of the trophy from the wide receiver’s social media account early Tuesday showed the trophy read, “defensive” player of the year instead of “offensive.”

“I think it’s honestly, jokes aside, I think it’s shameful. I really, really do,” said Nemhauser. “It isn’t just that this is the one thing that happened. They also had a comedian go up there and butcher his name intentionally. Like, that wasn’t them doing it, but it did happen.

“So shame on the NFL for boating one of their rising stars who is not only great at the game but a great guy.”

Nemhauser was referring to the NFL Honors ceremony where presenter Druski mispronounced Smith-Njigba’s name when he won the award.

The Seahawks wideout became the 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year while leading the league with 1,793 receiving yards. He also had 119 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

Smith-Njigba led the NFL with a 14.5 yards per touch average in 2025 as well.