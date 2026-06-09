Seattle Seahawks Star Jaxon Smith-Njigba Lands Major NFLPA News

Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s breakout season is now showing up in a different kind of box score.

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver ranked No. 4 on the NFLPA’s annual Top 50 Player Sales list, putting him behind only Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. The NFLPA said the list tracks officially licensed player product sales from March 1, 2025, through February 28, 2026.

Smith-Njigba was the biggest riser on the list, jumping more than 50 spots from the previous year after leading the NFL in receiving yards and helping Seattle win the Super Bowl.

That is the part Seahawks fans should not miss. This is not just a jersey-sales note. It is another marker of how quickly Smith-Njigba has become one of the NFL’s most recognizable young offensive stars.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Seahawks Rise Is Now a National Story

The NFLPA list is not based only on jerseys. It includes officially licensed merchandise such as T-shirts, bobbleheads, backpacks and figurines, according to the union and Front Office Sports.

Ben Ruiz, the NFLPA’s vice president of consumer products, told Front Office Sports the ranking is “consumer-driven,” distinguishing it from broader group licensing income that can include marketing, autograph and trading-card deals.

For Smith-Njigba, the timing makes sense.

The Seahawks receiver led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards during the 2025 regular season. He also finished with 119 catches and 10 touchdowns, putting him among the league leaders in nearly every major receiving category.

Smith-Njigba became the franchise’s single-season receiving yards leader, another sign of how dominant his year became.

That production gave fans a clear reason to buy in. Smith-Njigba was no longer just a former first-round pick with upside. He became the centerpiece of the Seahawks’ passing game and one of the defining players of their championship season.

The Ranking Reinforces Seattle’s Investment in Smith-Njigba

The merch ranking also lands after the Seahawks made a major financial commitment to Smith-Njigba.

ESPN reported in March that Smith-Njigba agreed to a four-year, $168.6 million extension with Seattle, including more than $120 million in guarantees. Over The Cap lists the deal as the richest in Seahawks history and one of the biggest wide receiver contracts in the NFL.

That matters because the NFLPA sales list supports what Seattle already decided with its checkbook: Smith-Njigba is not just a productive receiver. He is a franchise-level player.

The Seahawks have had plenty of popular stars over the years, from Marshawn Lynch and Russell Wilson to DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Bobby Wagner. Smith-Njigba’s jump into the top five puts him in a different commercial tier at a time when Seattle is trying to sustain its post-Super Bowl momentum.

It also gives the Seahawks something every front office wants, a young, elite player who can drive both wins and national attention.

Why Smith-Njigba’s Top-5 Ranking Matters for Seahawks Fans

Player sales do not win games, but they do say something about a player’s reach.

Quarterbacks usually dominate national merchandise rankings because they touch the ball every play and often become the face of a franchise. Smith-Njigba cracking the top five as a wide receiver is a strong reflection of how large his 2025 leap was.

He finished ahead of Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels on the NFLPA list, per the union’s release, and landed in the same top-five group as Allen, Maye and Barkley.

That is rare company.

For Seahawks fans, the bigger takeaway is that Smith-Njigba’s profile is catching up to his production. He is already paid like a cornerstone player. He has already produced like a No. 1 receiver. Now, the league’s retail data says fans are responding to him like a national star.

Seattle’s challenge from here is turning that into something sustainable. The Seahawks are no longer asking whether Smith-Njigba can become a foundational player. They are building around the reality that he already is one.