Jaxon Smith-Njigba Sends Clear Message on Sam Darnold With Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba did not leave much room for interpretation when asked what looks different about Sam Darnold entering another season with the Seattle Seahawks.

“It’s his team,” Smith-Njigba told reporter.

That line matters because it came from Seattle’s most important offensive weapon after a season that changed both his profile and his place in the franchise. Smith-Njigba is no longer just a young receiver trying to grow into a larger role. He is one of the faces of the Seahawks’ offense, and his public endorsement of Darnold’s command says plenty about where Seattle believes this group can go next.

Smith-Njigba said he is looking forward to Year 2 with Darnold because the two have a better feel for each other on the field.

“I love going into, you know, year two, you know, with these guys and Sam especially just to grow the connection,” Smith-Njigba said. “We really understand each other on the field and I understand what he needs from me.”

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Jaxon Smith-Njigba Sees Sam Darnold Taking Ownership

The Seahawks’ offensive ceiling depends heavily on whether Darnold can turn continuity into sharper command. Smith-Njigba’s answer suggested Seattle is already seeing that shift behind the scenes.

This is where offseason quotes can actually carry weight. Smith-Njigba was not just offering a generic “he looks good” answer. He tied Darnold’s growth directly to ownership, communication and shared understanding within the offense.

That is especially important for a receiver like Smith-Njigba, whose production depends on timing, leverage and trust. If he knows what Darnold needs from him before the snap and through the route, Seattle’s passing game has a much cleaner path to building on last season.

Smith-Njigba also said the Seahawks are still learning together within the offense, but he described the early work as productive.

“I think everybody’s kind of understanding, you know, what we want to become,” Smith-Njigba said.

Smith-Njigba Is Growing Into a Bigger Seahawks Voice

Smith-Njigba’s comments landed during a week that underscored just how far his profile has climbed.

TIME named Smith-Njigba to its 2026 TIME100 Sports list, with Sean Gregory noting his Rose Bowl record at Ohio State, his one-handed Thanksgiving catch as a Seahawks rookie, his Pro Bowl rise and his massive 2025 production. TIME credited Smith-Njigba with 119 receptions, an NFL-best 1,793 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches during a season that ended with Seattle beating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

Smith-Njigba was asked about the honor and said he was still processing it.

“It’s an honor,” Smith-Njigba said. “If I’m going to be an influencer, you know, I want to influence in the right way and that’s, you know, with my faith and, you know, how I treat people being in the building outside of the building, the community.”

That answer fits the larger picture. Smith-Njigba has become a central Seahawks figure not only because of his production, but because his words now carry franchise weight. When he says the offense belongs to Darnold, that is the type of endorsement fans notice.

Seahawks Receiver Also Points to Rasheed Shaheed’s Growth

Smith-Njigba did not limit his optimism to Darnold. He also singled out Rasheed Shaheed, who is getting a full offseason with the Seahawks instead of playing catch-up.

“I’m excited for him,” Smith-Njigba said. “Came back more explosive than ever.”

That is another important piece of Seattle’s offensive picture. Smith-Njigba mentioned playing off “Shee and Coupe,” a clear nod to Shaheed and Cooper Kupp as part of the receiver mix.

For Darnold, that matters. For Smith-Njigba, it may matter even more.

Seattle does not need Smith-Njigba to be the entire offense every week if Shaheed’s speed and Kupp’s route-running give defenses more to manage. But the Seahawks still need Smith-Njigba to be the centerpiece — the receiver who keeps drives alive, wins in key moments and gives Darnold the clearest answer when the play has to be made.

Smith-Njigba’s message was simple: Darnold has taken ownership, the connection is growing and the Seahawks’ offense has a clearer idea of what it wants to become.

For a team coming off a championship season, that is exactly the kind of offseason signal worth paying attention to.