Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba Assigns Blame for Sam Darnold Interception vs. Chiefs

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold threw another interception in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The mistake became a moot point because of how dominating the Seahawks defense played. Darnold also played well otherwise, and running back Emanuel Wilson racked up 100 yards on the ground in the 20-3 rout of the previously undefeated Chiefs.

But the pick was another example of a turnover the Seahawks are trying to eliminate from their offense. Interestingly, though, Seattle wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba explained to reporters after the game the pick wasn’t Darnold’s fault.

Smith-Njigba accepted the blame for the turnover.

“It’s honestly my fault,” said Smith-Njigba. “Really just trying to do too much. I’ll take that one personally.”

The interception came right before halftime with the Seahawks trying to add to their 10-point lead. On second-and-goal from the 3-yard line, Darnold couldn’t find an open receiver, and with the pocket collapsing on him, he delivered a toss to the back of the end zone.

Smith-Njigba and Rashid Shaheed were both in the area of the throw along with multiple Chiefs defenders. Cornerback Nohl Williams intercepted the pass and returned the pick 65 yards.

The interception almost gave the Chiefs points. Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker attempted a 58-yard field goal on the final play of the half. The kick, though, was just short.

Seahawks’ Jaxson Smith-Njigba Takes Blame for INT, Sends Sam Darnold Love

Getty Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba accepted blame for the interception Sam Darnold threw against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

It’s possible Smith-Njigba took blame for the interception just to be a good teammate. From watching the play live and the replay, it appears to be a bad decision to throw the ball on that second-down attempt.

The Seahawks didn’t have any timeouts, though, so it’s understandable why Darnold was trying to avoid a sack. There were 19 seconds left in the second quarter when Darnold released his throw. If he had avoided the pass altogether and taken the sack, the Seahawks would have needed to quickly run the field goal team out with the clock running.

Darnold, though, still could have tried to throw the ball away, perhaps above everyone’s head instead of attempting the pass he made.

However, Smith-Njgiba didn’t leave any room for that debate. He accepted the blame.

All the other times the receiver specifically addressed his quarterback to reporters Sunday night, he praised Darnold. Smith-Njigba did that multiple times.

“What a game Sam played,” the receiver said early in his press conference.

Then later, Smith-Njigba added: “He came out here and led us to this win. Being able to use his feet when there’s nothing there and create plays and lead us. It was big time to see him step up like that.

“That’s just the player and the person he is. That’s why we love him.”

Darnold finished the game 20 of 28 with 257 passing yards. He averaged 9.2 yards per attempt with one touchdown along with the interception.

The quarterback also had 17 rushing yards.

Smith-Njgiba caught the lone touchdown pass Darnold had. The receiver had nine catches for 150 yards as well.