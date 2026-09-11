Seahawks Star Jaxon Smith-Njigba Announces New Personal Move

Seattle Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba is taking fans somewhere new this season — but they are going to have to help unlock the first episode.

Smith-Njigba has launched an official YouTube channel and promoted it through his Instagram Story on September 11, teasing what appears to be a new series of behind-the-scenes content.

“First episode drop at 10k subs,” Smith-Njigba wrote over a video preview while directing followers to the channel.

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The page had approximately 1.45K subscribers at the time of publication, leaving Smith-Njigba about 8,500 short of the benchmark he set for releasing Episode 1. Subscriber totals can change quickly.

Smith-Njigba has not yet announced exactly what the series will cover or when the first full video will be released if the channel reaches 10,000 subscribers.

His teaser, however, offered at least an early glimpse of what fans might get. The Instagram Story included footage of Smith-Njigba traveling and walking beneath what appears to be a Japanese torii gate, pointing toward content that could extend well beyond football.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Profile Keeps Growing

The timing is notable because Smith-Njigba has entered a completely different level of stardom over the past year.

He followed his breakout 2025 season by beginning 2026 with eight catches for 122 yards and a touchdown in Seattle’s 13-10 season-opening win over the New England Patriots.

That came after Smith-Njigba led the NFL with a franchise-record 1,793 receiving yards and 119 receptions last season while scoring 10 touchdowns. He earned first-team All-Pro honors and AP Offensive Player of the Year as Seattle went on to win Super Bowl LX.

The Seahawks made clear during the offseason that they view Smith-Njigba as much more than a player enjoying a hot stretch.

Seattle signed him to a multi-year extension in March, and head coach Mike Macdonald called Smith-Njigba a “foundational piece” and a “cornerstone of our team” after the deal became official.

NFL.com reported the extension is worth four years and $168.6 million, including $120 million guaranteed.

That combination of production, team success and long-term security has put Smith-Njigba in position to build a much larger platform away from Sundays.

Seahawks Fans Could Get a Different Look at JSN

Smith-Njigba already gives fans glimpses of his life through Instagram, including his fashion, travel and business partnerships.

He promoted a watch-related collaboration in Paris earlier this offseason, another example of a personal brand that is becoming increasingly visible alongside his football career. Heavy previously covered that announcement in June.

A dedicated YouTube series could go considerably further.

Player-run channels have the ability to provide footage that never reaches a postgame interview or official team video, travel, training, family life, offseason experiences and a player’s view of an NFL season.

Smith-Njigba has not said how much of that territory his own channel will cover, so the exact format remains to be seen.

For now, he has given Seahawks fans one clear number to watch: 10,000.

And after Smith-Njigba began his fourth NFL season by putting up another 100-yard game, Seattle fans suddenly have something else to track besides his receiving totals.