Cardinals Sign Seahawks Super Bowl Contributor Days Before Week 2 Matchup

Former Seattle Seahawks safety Jerrick Reed appeared poised to pair with ex-Seahawks rival defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and the Tennessee Titans this season. Instead, Reed is now back in the NFC West.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the safety signed with the Arizona Cardinals practice squad Wednesday.

Reed wasn’t on the Seahawks roster during the team’s playoff run to become Super Bowl LX champions. But he began the campaign on the team’s practice squad and spent time on the active roster before November 4. The safety played five games for the Seahawks in 2025, posting four combined tackles.

Reed also played 15 games for the Seahawks over the 2023 and 2024 campaigns.

The safety joined the Cardinals practice squad just a few days before the Seahawks are set to visit Arizona on Sunday, September 20.

Ex-Seahawks’ Jerrick Reed Lands on Cardinals Practice Squad

Getty Former Seattle Seahawks safety Jerrick Reed signed with the Arizona Cardinals practice squad Wednesday.

It’s always a little suspicious when a player pretty familiar with one organization lands with that team’s upcoming opponent. The Cardinals could be trying to get some intel from Reed.

But it also wouldn’t be surprising if Arizona viewed the safety as a quality addition to its secondary, especially from the practice squad.

Reed spent parts of three seasons with Seattle after the Seahawks selected him at No. 198 overall in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He made the team as a rookie, playing in 10 games during 2023.

During his second season, Reed essentially had the same role under new head coach Mike Macdonald.

In 20 games for the Seahawks, Reed played 47 defensive snaps and 299 on special teams. He registered 18 combined tackles.

The Seahawks waived Reed in early November last year. He landed with the Tennessee Titans, where he played in three contests to end 2025. He posted six combined tackles and started one of those games.

Tennessee waived Reed at the NFL’s roster deadline in August. The Titans brought back Reed on their practice squad but waived him before the regular season started.

Seattle Visiting Cardinals in Week 2

Getty Quarterback Drew Lock will start behind center for the Seattle Seahawks against the Arizona Cardinals.

Whether Reed is elevated to the active roster for Sunday or not, the Seahawks and Cardinals are set to play a rather intriguing matchup in Week 2. The defending Super Bowl champions will be without starting quarterback Sam Darnold again while the Cardinals are coming off a surprise upset victory in first-year head coach Mike LaFleur’s first game.

The Seahawks come into the matchup having won nine straight games in the rivalry. Seattle has also won five consecutive contests at Arizona. The Cardinals’ last home win versus the Seahawks was in overtime of the 2020 campaign in October.

That’s actually Arizona’s only home win versus the Seahawks since 2013.

Jacoby Brissett will start behind center for the Cardinals. He is 0-3 in his career against the Seahawks.

Kickoff for the Week 2 showdown will occur at 1:25 pm PT.