Seahawks Bring In Hard Knocks Fan Favorite, 319-Pound DT for Tryouts

The Seattle Seahawks are continuing to search for potential additions to their defensive depth.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Seattle hosted linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo and defensive tackle Gary Smith III for tryouts on September 29.

Neither workout guarantees a signing, but both players bring intriguing backgrounds. Ciarlo has already bounced around several NFL organizations and became a recognizable name during his time with the Buffalo Bills, while Smith entered the league this year as an undrafted free agent after playing at UCLA.

Jimmy Ciarlo Became Bills Fan Favorite

Ciarlo may be the more recognizable of Seattle’s two visitors.

The 25-year-old linebacker became a fan favorite with Buffalo after appearing on HBO’s Hard Knocks during Bills training camp. He eventually appeared in one regular-season game for Buffalo in 2025, playing 13 snaps on special teams.

Ciarlo returned to Buffalo on a reserve/future deal entering 2026 but was released during final roster cuts. He then signed with the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad in September before Tennessee released him on September 22.

The Army product has continued to draw interest despite his limited regular-season résumé.

Ciarlo was a two-year starter at West Point and a team captain during his senior season in 2023. He finished that year with 58 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble. At Army’s pro day, he also recorded 34 reps on the 225-pound bench press, a total that would have ranked near the top of that year’s NFL Combine field.

He could also offer Seattle another special teams option if the Seahawks ultimately decide to sign him.

Seahawks Take Look at 319-Pound Gary Smith III

Smith presents a very different profile.

The 6-foot-1, 319-pound defensive tackle played at UCLA before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft. Las Vegas waived him during final cuts, brought him back on the practice squad and then released him on September 7.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein described Smith before the draft as a powerful interior run defender capable of occupying blockers, calling him a “space-eating nose tackle” with a wide base.

That skill set makes the workout particularly interesting for Seattle.

The Seahawks have already shuffled their defensive tackle depth this season. Seattle brought Uso Seumalo back to the practice squad on September 23 after previously releasing him earlier in the month. The team also currently has defensive tackle Deven Eastern on the practice squad.

Smith would give Seattle another developmental option with true nose-tackle size if the Seahawks choose to make another change.

Seahawks Continue Evaluating Defensive Depth

The workouts do not necessarily signal an imminent transaction.

NFL teams routinely bring free agents through the building during the season to evaluate players who could be called upon later because of injuries or roster turnover.

Seattle has already been active with its practice squad through the opening weeks of the season, particularly on defense. The Seahawks have added and released players at defensive tackle, linebacker and safety while managing several early-season injuries.

Ciarlo and Smith now become two more names to watch should Seattle decide another move is needed.