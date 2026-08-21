Seahawks Could Pounce on Steelers’ Former No. 32 Pick After Trade Report

The Seattle Seahawks have spent the final weeks before the regular season searching for answers at cornerback.

A potentially much bigger one may have just entered the conversation.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on August 20 that Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is a name “multiple teams around the NFL have wondered about as a potential trade target.” Schultz noted that Porter is entering the final year of his rookie contract and that teams have questioned whether Pittsburgh could eventually become willing to move him.

There is no report that Seattle has contacted Pittsburgh about Porter.

But considering what the Seahawks have been doing at cornerback, this is exactly the kind of situation general manager John Schneider should be monitoring.

Seattle has already pursued former Detroit Lions first-round pick Terrion Arnold and signed two-time Pro Bowler Trevon Diggs this week. Diggs brings considerable upside, but he has played only 22 games over the past three seasons after a torn ACL and subsequent knee problems. Arnold, meanwhile, is expected to be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List whenever his Seattle deal becomes official.

Porter would be a very different bet.

Joey Porter Jr. Is More Than Another Cornerback Flier

Porter has not made a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro team, but his résumé explains why teams would be calling.

Pittsburgh selected the former Penn State standout with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, making him the first player chosen in the second round that year. At 6-foot-2, Porter entered the league with the size, length and physical man-coverage profile teams covet on the outside.

He has since started 41 of his 47 career games.

Porter took another step in 2025. He recorded a career-high 14 passes defensed in 14 games, and Pro Football Reference charted opposing quarterbacks as completing just 48.5% of their passes when targeting his coverage. Those throws produced a 57.2 passer rating.

Pro Football Focus similarly credited Porter with a 74.1 coverage grade last season and said he allowed just 29 receptions.

NFL.com’s Kevin Patra went a step further this week, identifying Porter as a candidate to earn his first Pro Bowl selection in 2026 and pointing to his ability to match up with opposing No. 1 receivers.

That is what makes this situation so interesting for Seattle.

Diggs is trying to prove he can stay healthy and regain the form that once made him an All-Pro. Arnold comes with both availability and legal uncertainty. Porter, 26, would arrive as a player theoretically entering his prime.

Seahawks Should Only Enter the Conversation at the Right Price

None of this means Seattle should start throwing premium draft picks at Pittsburgh.

Porter is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and acquiring him would likely create another major financial decision almost immediately.

The Steelers have already extended several members of their 2023 draft class, including Nick Herbig, Keeanu Benton and Darnell Washington. Porter remains unsigned beyond this season, even as the cornerback market has continued climbing.

Seattle knows that market better than anyone. The Seahawks recently signed Devon Witherspoon to a four-year, $132 million extension, a deal that helped push the top of the cornerback market even higher.

That looming payday is also why Porter could become interesting as a trade target.

If Pittsburgh views him as a cornerstone and wants premium compensation, Seattle can walk away. There is no reason to sacrifice a major piece of the future while also preparing to hand Porter a massive second contract.

But expiring contracts can change trade leverage.

If the Steelers reach a point where they are unsure about paying Porter at the top of the market, and if interested teams hesitate because of the extension he will command, the acquisition price could become more reasonable than the player’s talent would normally suggest.

That is where Schneider should be paying attention.

Seattle has spent the past several days showing everyone that it wants another answer at cornerback.

Porter might be the first available option who could turn that search from a gamble into an actual solution.